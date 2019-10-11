Log in
Trump Strikes Upbeat Notes on Trade Talks

10/11/2019 | 10:44am EDT

By Alex Leary

WASHINGTON -- President Trump sent optimistic signals regarding a possible trade breakthrough with China, saying "good things are happening" as top negotiators wrap up two days of meetings.

"Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days," Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter on Friday. "I will be meeting with the Vice Premier today. All would like to see something significant happen!"

Mr. Trump is to meet at the White House with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday afternoon. U.S. stocks and government bond yields jumped, lifted by hopes of progress between the U.S. and China on trade negotiations.

Optimism has grown in recent days over sides making headway on concessions toward a future comprehensive deal that could include China offering more agriculture purchases, a joint pact to deter Beijing from devaluing its currency, and, on the U.S. side, suspending planned tariffs and relaxing export bans against blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co.

The upbeat tone contrasted with tense moments in U.S.-China relations recently, including the Trump administration's decision this week to impose sanctions on companies accused of helping China repress its minority Muslim population in the country's northwest and the Chinese outcry over an NBA general manager's support for Hong Kong demonstrations.

While most U.S. business groups are pushing for a deal, China hawks in and outside the administration are discussing ways to put further pressure on China should trade negotiations falter.

The Chinese side and big international businesses hope for an agreement to prevent Mr. Trump from raising the tariff level to 30% from 25% on $250 billion of annual imports from China on Oct. 15 -- and new 15% tariffs on $156 billion of consumer products from China on Dec. 15.

