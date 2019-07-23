Trump Sues House Panel, New York Officials to Protect His State Tax Returns

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- President Trump sued the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee and New York state officials on Tuesday, seeking to protect his state tax returns from being turned over to the congressional committee.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, seeks an injunction that would block the application of a new New York state law, which enables the Ways and Means Committee chairman to obtain Mr. Trump's state tax records.

The committee and the Trump administration have been engaged in a separate but related dispute over Mr. Trump's federal tax returns. The committee sued the Treasury Department and IRS earlier this month, trying to enforce a federal law that lets the committee chairman obtain any taxpayer's returns.

