Trump Suggests Meeting With Xi

President Trump suggested a "personal meeting" with China's President Xi Jinping to discuss the escalating crisis in Hong Kong and warned China it must respond "humanely" to the protests if it wants to strike a trade deal.

KEY FACTS

--- Trump's statement marked a shift in tone in his public statements regarding the situation in Hong Kong.

--- This is the first time he linked the administration's fragile trade talks with Beijing to the protests.

--- There is concern within the administration that China would respond with military force.

--- Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) has introduced a bipartisan bill.

--- It threatens to revoke Hong Kong's special trade status with the US if Beijing intervenes in the city.

Why This Matters

In recent weeks, the administration has quietly urged US officials to maintain a measured response on Hong Kong over fears that public criticism of Beijing could derail US-China trade talks, two senior administration officials have said. Trump himself has called for a restrained response to the protests to avoid rousing tensions with Beijing, the officials said.

Several Democrats had criticised Trump for not taking a more forceful stance in support of the pro-democracy protesters.

