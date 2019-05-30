Trump Threatens 5% Tariff on Mexican Imports -- Update

By Louise Radnofsky and William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Thursday said the U.S. would impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports beginning June 10, in an effort to push the country to halt the continued flow of asylum-seeking Central American families to the southern border.

The Trump administration has repeatedly blamed Mexico for not doing enough to stop Central Americans from crossing through that country en route to the U.S. and Mr. Trump has threatened to shut the border down if Mexican officials don't do more to halt that flow.

"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP," the president wrote on Twitter. "The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,... at which time the Tariffs will be removed."

The trade action comes as the Trump administration is seeking congressional ratification of a trade pact among the U.S., Mexico and Canada, to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. The three countries' leaders signed the deal, the USMCA, last year.

In a statement released by the White House, Mr. Trump said he would invoke the authorities of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose a 5% tariff on all goods imported from Mexico starting June 10, and increase the tariff gradually, hitting 25% on Oct. 1.

Mexico is the U.S. third-largest trading partner, with goods imports of $346.5 billion in 2018, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

"If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgment, the Tariffs will be removed," Mr. Trump said. He also said that Mexican companies could avoid the tariffs by relocating to the U.S.

Criticism from the Trump administration notwithstanding, Mexico has allowed the U.S. to return thousands of asylum-seeking migrants to Mexico to await U.S. immigration court hearings, and officials there have made efforts to detain and deport some Central Americans traveling through the country. Between January 2018 and August 2018, Mexico deported more Central Americans than the U.S., according to the United Nations migration agency the International Organization for Migration.

On Thursday, Customs and Border Protection officials said they had encountered a group of more than 1,000 migrants at the border. Large groups of people, traveling with children and seeking to turn themselves in to gain asylum, pose particular logistical and security challenges for Border Patrol agents on their arrival.

Administration officials inside and out of CBP expressed frustration over the arrivals. Mr. Trump also posted video of the apprehension on his Twitter account shortly before announcing the tariffs.

The tariff threat comes at an awkward time, since the Trump administration is working to secure ratification in the U.S., Canada and Mexico of the new version of the North American Free Trade Agreement it signed last year.

All three countries took steps to ratify the new Nafta deal, known as USMCA, this week. The Trump administration on Thursday submitted to Congress a document known as the draft statement of administrative intent that prepares the way for legislation that would implement the deal. Democrats in Congress are seeking changes and could block ratification.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Canada Thursday to tout the deal. Mr. Pence said late Thursday that he believed both Congress and Mexico needed to do more to address what he characterized as an immediate crisis at the border, and he said Mr. Trump was determined to use the authority he has to call on them to do more.

--Alicia A. Caldwell contributed to this article.

