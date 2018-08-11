Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canadian-Made Cars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 02:44am CEST

By William Mauldin

President Trump on Friday threatened tariffs on Canadian-made cars if U.S. officials can't strike a deal with the country on overhauling the North American Free Trade Agreement.

In a tweet, the president also said a Nafta deal with Mexico "is coming along nicely."

Earlier Friday, U.S. officials met Mexican counterparts in Washington to resolve disagreements between the two countries on Nafta. The Trump administration has sought to portray Canada as dragging its feet in talks, part of what observers say is an effort to put pressure on Ottawa to make trade concessions.

Canadian and Mexican officials and other people close to the talks say they expect senior Canadian officials to return to the negotiating table as soon as the U.S. resolves sensitive issues on auto trade and labor standards with Mexico. 

      While he praised Mexico's president-elect,   Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in Friday's tweet, Mr. Trump went on to criticize Canada, saying its "Tariffs and Trade Barriers are far too high" and "Will tax cars if we can't make a deal!"

Applying special tariffs to cars made in Canada would end decades of preferential treatment between the two neighbors through deals that predated Nafta. Detroit is heavily reliant on parts made nearby in Ottawa, and Canadian cars trade duty free under Nafta if they meet certain rules that the U.S. wants to toughen.

In response to the president's tweet, a spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday Ottawa is encouraged by the progress being made by the U.S. and Mexico on auto issues.

"It's the only way we will get to a deal," the spokesman said, adding: "We'll keep standing up for Canadian interests as we work toward a modernized trilateral Nafta agreement."

The Trump administration is currently investigating whether imports of light vehicles and auto parts constitute a national-security threat in a case that could lead to tariffs on some trading partners. The case uses the same law -- known as Section 232 -- that the Trump administration earlier used to impose global steel and aluminum tariffs.

Mr. Trump had most frequently threatened to apply tariffs to European or German cars, but last month he announced a trade truce with the European Union, part of an effort to negotiate a deal that lowers trade barriers between the U.S. and Europe.

Any effort to dislodge Canada from a final Nafta deal or impose special tariffs on Canadian cars would see opposition from the American auto industry, consumers and many U.S. lawmakers.

The Section 232 auto probe is supported by the United Auto Workers union, which seeks targeted tariffs on imported cars or parts, but not by U.S. auto makers. U.S. lawmakers have introduced legislation that would curtail Mr. Trump's ability to impose such tariffs on national-security grounds without a role from Congress.

The Trump administration, working with Canada and Mexico, has missed several previous deadlines for finishing Nafta talks. U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer's latest goal is getting some kind of deal by the end of August, which could allow a pact to be signed before Mr. López Obrador takes office in December.

"New President of Mexico has been an absolute gentleman," Mr. Trump said in the tweet Friday.

Mr. Trump criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June following a Group of Seven summit in Canada, adding to tensions between the two countries. Canadian officials say threatening their country on national-security grounds is counterproductive politically and gives Ottawa less room to compromise on trade issues.

Write to William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:29aU.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks drag on as autos sticking points emerge
RE
03:24aErdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
RE
03:22aTAKE FIVE : World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
03:19aErdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
RE
03:02aLawsuits accuse Tesla's Musk of fraud over tweets, going-private proposal
RE
03:00aPERSEVERANCE THEATRE : welcomes new managing director Joshua Midgett
PU
02:50aBEN R LUJAN : Luján Sends Bi-Partisan Letter Calling for House Hearing on the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act
PU
02:44aTrump Threatens Tariffs on Canadian-Made Cars
DJ
02:15aThank you to Annual Conference Sponsors to date
PU
01:55aOFFICE OF GOVERNOR OF STATE OF IOWA : Gov. Reynolds to host EPA’s Wheeler at Iowa State Fair
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world's first Roundup cancer trial
3Trump says progress made toward trade deal with Mexico, but warns Canada
4Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Two influential ex-ministers of Lula and Ro..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.