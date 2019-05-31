Trump Threatens Tariffs on Mexican Imports in Response to Migrant Surge -- 3rd Update

By Louise Radnofsky, William Mauldin and David Luhnow

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said Thursday the U.S. would impose escalating tariffs on all Mexican imports beginning June 10, in an effort to push the country to deter the flow of asylum-seeking Central American families to the southern border.

Reacting to what he described as "Mexico's passive cooperation in allowing this mass incursion," the president said the tariff on America's third-largest trading partner would begin at 5% and grow steadily, hitting 25% on Oct. 1 unless Mexico takes satisfactory action to halt the migrants.

"If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgment, the Tariffs will be removed," Mr. Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

The president also lashed out at Democrats, who he said "refuse to help in any way, shape, or form."

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded with a letter addressed to Mr. Trump in which he called for deeper dialogue on the migration issue.

"Social problems are not resolved with taxes or coercive measures," he said. He reiterated his proposal to confront migration through development efforts in Central America, adding that Mexico is doing what it can to curb the flow of migrants across Mexico without violating human rights.

"People don't leave their homelands for pleasure but out of necessity," Mr. López Obrador said. "I don't lack courage, I'm not a coward or timid, but act out of principles. I believe in politics which, among other things, was invented to avoid confrontation and war."

He asked Mr. Trump to make U.S. officials available to meet with Mexican officials, led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who will travel to Washington on Friday.

Mr. Trump's disclosure had an immediate impact on stock trading in Tokyo, pressuring shares in car makers with significant investments in supply chains that span the U.S.-Mexico border. In currency markets, Mexico's peso slumped against the dollar, falling almost 2% in a few minutes. The trade action also complicates Mr. Trump's effort to win congressional ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal intended to supersede the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"This is a misuse of presidential tariff authority and counter to congressional intent," said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. "I support nearly every one of President Trump's immigration policies, but this is not one of them."

Mazda Motor Corp., which assembles passenger cars in Mexico for the U.S. market, was down as much as 7% in midmorning trading in Asia on Friday before rebounding from those lows. Honda Motor Co. was down 3.2%, Toyota Motor Corp. fell 2% and Nissan Motor Co. slid 3.6%.

"It's very bad news for them," says Toshiyuki Suzuki, market economist at MUFG Bank, referring to Japanese car makers.

Business groups voiced alarm at the tariff plans, which they say could harm current and future trade agreements between the two countries and lead to retaliation against U.S. farm products and manufactured goods in the North American supply chain.

In addition to autos and auto parts, the U.S. imports a variety of consumer goods from Mexico, such as appliances, and agricultural products like fruits and vegetables.

"You can't use trade as a weapon in areas like immigration and not think that you're completely and totally violating the commitments you just made to another country on trade," said Rufus Yerxa, president of the National Foreign Trade Council. "This is going to be devastating for the auto sector."

It wasn't immediately clear if the tariff warning was a short-term effort to make gains in an area important to Mr. Trump or part of a longer-term plan to ratchet up security and economic tensions as the 2020 election season approaches.

Mr. Trump in 2016 repeatedly threatened to pull the U.S. out of Nafta, only to negotiate a successor to the 1994 pact. The administration has acted decisively on some tariffs plans -- including steel and aluminum duties -- while others such as auto tariffs have been delayed and are often seen as a negotiating tactic.

Democratic lawmakers, who weren't consulted ahead of time, criticized the plan.

"The President is unilaterally imposing the equivalent of a 17 billion dollar sales tax which sounds not very free market-y to me," wrote Sen. Brian Schatz (D., Hawaii) on Twitter.

The tariffs would likely take an economic toll in both countries. The U.S. imported $346.5 billion of Mexican goods in 2018, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. U.S. importers would pay more for Mexican products due to the tariffs, essentially a tax at the border, and likely pass a significant portion of the price hike on to consumers. Meanwhile, Mexican exporters, many linked to U.S. or international investors, in turn would come under pressure to lower prices or face a loss of customers to competing manufacturing economies world-wide.

The U.S. agricultural sector over the past year has endured lower crop prices and commodity-market swings driven by trade disputes. Farmers have been counting on the USMCA trade deal bringing stability, said a spokesman for the American Farm Bureau Federation. "New tariffs would only serve to cloud that trade horizon," he said.

In the past the Trump administration has blurred the line between economic and national-security concerns, including when it put tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum. Cold War-era security laws give him broad powers to regulate trade without a vote in Congress.

The Trump administration has repeatedly blamed Mexico for not doing enough to stop Central Americans from crossing through that country en route to the U.S. However, Mexico has allowed the U.S. to return thousands of asylum-seeking migrants to Mexico to await U.S. immigration court hearings, and officials there have made efforts to detain and deport some Central Americans traveling through the country. Between January 2018 and August 2018, Mexico deported more Central Americans than the U.S., according to the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations agency.

On Thursday, hours ahead of Mr. Trump's announcement, Customs and Border Protection officials said they had encountered a group of more than 1,000 migrants at the border. Large groups of people, traveling with children and seeking to turn themselves in to gain asylum, pose particular logistical and security challenges for Border Patrol agents.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said there were three specific actions the administration wanted to see Mexico take: stepping up their security efforts at Mexico's southern border with Guatemala to impede the northern flow of migrants, cracking down on smuggling organizations and aligning some of its asylum rules with U.S. demands.

The tariff threat comes at an awkward time, since the Trump administration is working to secure ratification of USMCA in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

All three countries took steps to ratify USMCA this week. The Trump administration on Thursday submitted to Congress a document known as the draft statement of administrative intent that prepares the way for legislation that would implement the deal, and Mexico's Senate is also reviewing the deal for ratification. Democrats in Congress are seeking changes and could block ratification.

The tariffs could deal a blow to Mexico's vital export industry. Mexican exports, the vast majority of which go to the U.S., account for about 37% of Mexico's overall economy.

Mexico's economy already contracted 0.2% in the first three months of the year. The leftist policies of Mr. López Obrador, who took office in December, have cast a chill on investment, and trade uncertainty could hit investment further, tipping the economy into recession.

"If Mexico's economy falls into recession, it will have fewer resources and ability to stop Central Americans or indeed its own people going north," said Shannon O'Neil, a senior fellow for Latin America at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Many investors and companies that have operations in Mexico had assumed that USMCA would likely spare Mexico and Canada from the type of trade frictions the U.S. is currently having with China. But this move will create a new level of uncertainty, said Ms. O'Neil.

