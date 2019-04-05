Trump Threatens to Override Mexico Trade Deal With Car Tariffs Unless Border Is Secured

By Vivian Salama and Alex Leary

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Friday suggested he would override his North American trade deal with tariffs on cars from Mexico if the country doesn't do more to prevent illegal immigrants from getting to the U.S. southern border.

Mr. Trump tweeted his remarks before departing the White House for Calexico, Calif., where he is scheduled to tour portions of his proposed border wall at one of two international ports of entry in California's Imperial Valley.

"If for any reason Mexico stops apprehending and bringing the illegals back to where they came from, the U.S. will be forced to Tariff at 25% all cars made in Mexico and shipped over the Border to us. If that doesn't work, which it will, I will close the Border," he wrote.

"This will supersede USMCA," he added, referring to the revised North American trade pact.

Mexico's recent shift in its migration policies has caused tensions at the U.S.-Mexico border. The administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has begun offering humanitarian visas to Central American asylum seekers making the trek across Mexico and has also has cut back on deportations. Meanwhile, the number of illegal immigrants detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection has sharply risen.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said her agency estimates that about 100,000 migrants crossed the border illegally or asked for refuge at legal border crossings in March, a level not seen in more than a decade.

On Thursday, Mr. Trump backed away from recent threats to imminently close the U.S. border with Mexico to stop immigrant crossings, while also raising the possibility of imposing tariffs on cars.

As the president left the White House on Friday morning, he said his thinking on border security hadn't shifted.

"I never changed my mind at all," Mr. Trump said of the border. "I may shut it down at some point, but I'd rather do tariffs. Mexico, I have to say, has been very, very good over the last four days, since I talked about shutting down the border. If they continue that, everything will be fine. If they don't, we're going to tariff their cars at 25%."

Mr. Trump said the tariffs would work "100%." He said he was also looking at an economic policy for drugs coming over the border.

Mexico hasn't commented on whether it had stepped up migrant apprehensions in recent days as Mr. Trump has asserted, but government officials have said they believe trade and migration issues should be kept separate.

Mr. Trump also told reporters that Ron Vitiello, a veteran border official, is no longer being considered to lead the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The nomination was withdrawn, and the president told reporters he wanted to go in a "tougher" direction.

Mr. Trump didn't immediately clarify how he would carry out potential levies against Mexico. The Commerce Department has studied applying global tariffs on automobiles and auto parts on the grounds that such imports constitute a threat to national security.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada in November signed a new pact overhauling their 25-year-old trade zone, concluding a year and a half of diplomacy after Mr. Trump was on the verge of pulling the U.S. out of the bloc.

The pact needs congressional approval and has encountered some opposition. Mr. Trump scoffed at that as "purely political" in remarks to reporters Thursday. "The USMCA, everybody wants to see it passed," he said. "But we'll see. Whatever they want to do is OK with me."

Mr. Trump is scheduled to hold a series of fundraisers in California and Nevada on Friday and Saturday, and he will deliver a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas.

--Juan Montes in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, and

Santiago Pérez

in Mexico City contributed to this article.

