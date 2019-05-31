Trump Ties Mexico Tariff Threats to Hefty Immigration Demands -- Update

By Louise Radnofsky in Washington and Juan Montes in Mexico City

To eliminate the U.S. threat of tariffs of up to 25% on all Mexican imports, the two countries must resolve a highly contentious U.S. demand: that Mexico take all asylum seekers fleeing poverty and violence in Central America or block them from entering Mexico at all.

It is unclear how far Mexico will actually have to go to satisfy the administration's demands and prompt the Trump administration to pull back its tariffs threat, spurred by frustration over large groups of asylum-seeking families arriving at the U.S. border. President Trump, in tweets Thursday night and Friday morning, has been vague about his demands for Mexico. "Time for them to finally do what must be done!" he wrote. "Mexico must take back their country from the drug lords and cartels."

Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan was more specific in three proposals for Thursday night, calling on Mexico to push back more migrants at its own southern border with Guatemala, step up its efforts against organized smuggling operations, and sign a pact to designate it a "safe third country." Such an agreement would mean people who enter Mexico from the so-called Northern Triangle countries -- Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador -- wouldn't be eligible to claim asylum in the U.S.

"They need to step up their security efforts at their southern border," Mr. McAleenan said. "Two, we need to target an attack to transnational criminal organizations. ... And third, we want to work with Mexico to align on asylum. We need to be able to protect people in the first safe country they arrive in -- really, all through the hemisphere, but certainly with our partner to the south."

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador told Mr. Trump in a letter Thursday that Mexico is working to stop illegal immigration and that "social problems are not resolved by taxes or coercive measures."

The arrival of more than 248,000 mostly Central American migrants traveling as families has strained U.S. border agencies. An internal government watchdog found that border stations in El Paso were so crowded that migrants were held in standing room only cells for days or weeks. Earlier this month as many as 900 people were held in a facility designed for just 125. Six children taken into U.S. custody after crossing the border illegally have died since October.

Mexico has worked quietly -- and sometimes uneasily -- with Washington on a U.S. plan to return some migrants to Mexico while their asylum claims are adjudicated in the U.S. That alone has provoked significant consternation on the Mexican side.

Mexico has also wrestled more deeply with its own approach to Central American migrants. It has generally deported more Central Americans than the U.S. in recent years. But deportations are lower than they were at their peak, despite greater numbers of migrants coming through. Last year, Mexico deported 112,000 migrants -- more than the previous year but down from the 181,000 returned home in 2015.

Deportations also dipped during the first few months after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took power last December with a vow to take a softer approach to migration. Immigration experts say that likely spurred even more Central American migrants to try their luck toward the U.S.

"López Obrador's more welcoming rhetoric on migrants and asylum seekers ... likely contributed to an increase in migration through the country as it was perceived that Mexico was allowing thousands of people to travel unimpeded through the country," said Maureen Meyer, the head for Mexico at The Washington Office on Latin America, an advocacy group.

Mr. López Obrador's administration has changed tack in recent months, resulting in massive migrant detentions, a steep increase in deportations and the overcrowding of migration stations at Mexico's southern border. Mexico's migrant deportations in April jumped to nearly 15,000, an immigration official said, the highest figure since November 2016 and nearly three times the amount in December.

Mexico's government also stopped fast-tracking humanitarian visas. In March, it granted just 881 visas to Central American migrants versus 10,850 in January.

At the same time, Mexico has long opposed any calls to designate itself a safe third country capable of taking all asylum seekers. Such a move would likely create financial and logistical obligations it doesn't believe it is able to meet as a still-developing country.

U.S. immigrant advocates also resist such a designation, pointing out that Central American asylum seekers have found themselves targeted for attacks even while they are in Mexico, whose homicide rate is more than five times the U.S. rate.

"Given the dangers facing many asylum seekers in Mexico and the deficiencies in its refugee protection systems, Mexico simply doesn't meet the U.S. legal standards for a safe third country for asylum seekers," said Eleanor Acer, refugee protection director at U.S.-based Human Rights First, on Twitter Friday.

Mexico, with far fewer resources than the U.S., also has a hard time patrolling its porous southern border with Guatemala. A border river is so shallow for several months of the year that it can be easily crossed. The rest of the border line crosses jungle covered lowlands.

Interior minister Olga Sánchez said in March that Mexico's government planned to set up federal police checkpoints in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, a narrow strip of land north of the Mexico-Guatemala border.

Mexico's government has also proposed the U.S. launch a multibillion development plan for Central America and southern Mexico to help address the root cause of migration. "The migration flows coming from Central America and other countries or the high consumption of narcotics are not the responsibility of Mexico," said Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard in a tweet Friday.

Mr. Trump halted aid to the Northern Triangle countries in March in retaliation for several migrant caravans that had left the region for the U.S. border with Mexico.

Top White House officials including Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, insisted that they were hopeful that Mexico would respond to the threats issued Thursday.

"We actually have some level of confidence that the Mexican government will be able to help us in a very, very timely fashion," Mr. Mulvaney said. "We fully believe they have the ability to stop people coming from their southern border."

