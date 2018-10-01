Log in
Trump Touts New Trade Pact With Canada and Mexico

10/01/2018 | 06:35pm CEST

By Vivian Salama and William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Monday touted new rules with trading partners in an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, and foreshadowed the tough battle the agreement could face next year in the U.S. Congress.

In a Rose Garden ceremony at the White House, Mr. Trump credited the tariffs his administration has threatened and imposed on trading partners with bringing Mexico and Canada to the table and helping clinch a pact he said would significantly boost manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. and Canada had difficulty clinching a deal "But it's turned out to be a very, very good deal" for all three countries.

The goal of the new pact, dubbed the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement, is to discourage the use of Asian or other content manufactured outside North America in the continent's supply chain and to promote high-wage manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

"It means more cars and auto parts will be manufactured inside the United States," Mr. Trump said, flanked by U.S. trade representative, Robert Ligthhizer, who led negotiations. Also in the Rose Garden were Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, trade and economic adviser Peter Navarro, Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council; Vice President Mike Pence; Jared Kushner and other senior officials.

"The American auto worker was very much behind what we were doing," Mr. Trump said, calling the deal a "new dawn for the American auto industry."

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com and William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com

