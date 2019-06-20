Trump, Trudeau seek collaboration on 'critical minerals': White House

Washington has grown concerned about its dependence on imports of rare earth minerals from China after Beijing suggested using them as leverage in their trade war.

Rare earths, a group of 17 elements that appear in low concentrations in the ground, are used in a wide variety of products ranging from lasers and military equipment to magnets found in consumer electronics.

China supplied 80% of the rare earths imported by the United States from 2014 to 2017.

Trump and Trudeau "instructed officials to develop a joint action plan on critical minerals collaboration," the White House statement said.

