Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump, Turkey's Erdogan set to meet at G20 in June - Turkish official

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 06:06pm BST
FILE PHOTO: NATO Alliance Summit in Brussels

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during a phone call on Wednesday to meet on the sidelines of a G20 meeting set for June 28-29 in Japan, the Turkish Presidency's communications director said in posts on Twitter.

The two leaders discussed issues such as boosting mutual trade, Turkey's planned purchase of a Russian missile defence system and "the opportunity to continue the discussion" during the G20 summit, Judd Deere, White House spokesman said in an email.

Ties between the NATO allies have recently been shaky over Ankara's decision to purchase the Russian S-400 missile system, which Washington says could compromise its F-35 fighter jets.

Turkey has suggested that the two countries form a working group that would asses the potential impact of the S-400s on the F-35 aircraft but has yet to hear back from the United States.

During Wednesday's call, Erdogan reiterated to Trump Turkey's offer to form the working group, Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish communications director, said via Twitter.

Washington has threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey if it goes through with the purchase of the Russian missile system, a move that would likely damage Turkey's economy. The lira has already declined about 14% this year in part on concerns over the potential sanctions.

The allies are also at odds over various other issues, including policy differences in Syria and U.S. sanctions on Iran.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Ece Toksabay and Roberta Rampton in Washington; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Bernadette Baum)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:36pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 5.1% in Week Ended May 25
DJ
01:33pFraught Franco-Italian relations a roadblock risk for Renault-FCA
RE
01:27pBoeing surprised Canada changed rules of jet competition to allow Lockheed Martin bid
RE
01:23pOil prices drop as trade war worries outweigh supply disruptions
RE
01:18pWall Street slides as trade tensions fuel growth fears
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:11pDemocratic Party Raises Bar for Second Round of Debates in Fall
DJ
01:09pBank of Mexico Cuts 2019 Economic Growth Estimate
DJ
01:06pTrump, Turkey's Erdogan set to meet at G20 in June - Turkish official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
3Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
4USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company
5British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About