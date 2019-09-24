Trump Urges Nations to Place Their Citizens First, Rejects 'Globalists'--Update

By Vivian Salama

UNITED NATIONS -- President Trump called on other countries to respect American sovereignty and recognize the right of the U.S. to protect itself from threats ranging from challenges to its safety and security to unfair trade practices by China and others.

In an address Tuesday at the United Nations, Mr. Trump articulated the America First outlook that he has used to define his presidency, urging other countries to place priority on their own citizens to ensure global peace and prosperity.

"The future does not belong to globalists," he said. "The future belongs to patriots."

Mr. Trump endorsed free and fair trade even as defended his hawkish use of tariffs as a way to get countries around the world -- including some close allies -- to comply with his demands.

He assured the U.N. General Assembly meeting that the use of force was his last resort and pointed to efforts to engage with countries such as North Korea and Iran that have long been at odds with the U.S.

"Many of America's greatest friends today were once its greatest foes," he said. "The United States does not seek conflict with any other nation. We desire peace, cooperation, and mutual gain with all. But I will never fail to defend America's interests."

Mr. Trump's speech came as he confronts a series of foreign-policy challenges, including a thorny trade dispute with China and an escalating dispute with Iran.

A longtime critic of global alliances, Mr. Trump at the U.N. this year is seeking to cobble together a new global coalition of countries to negotiate a new agreement with Iran that goes beyond nuclear matters.

He has avoided intervening with military action following an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry earlier this month. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for that attack. France, Germany and the U.K. on Monday joined the U.S. in blaming Iran.

"All nations have a duty to act," he said. "As long as Iran's menacing behavior continues, sanctions will not be lifted. They will be tightened."

IMr. Trump's remarks on China were among his strongest to date. He called on Beijing to "honor its binding treaty to protect Hong Kong's freedom, legal system and democratic ways of life," following months of pro-democracy protests that have frequently led to violent clashes.

On the economic front, he said China had abused its membership in the World Trade Organization by using it to carry out an unfair trade agenda. He defended his trade war with China, calling upon the global community to band together to pressure China to adopt fair and reciprocal trade practices.

China "has embraced an economic model dependent on massive market barriers, heavy state subsidies, currency manipulation, product dumping, forced technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property, and also trade secrets, on a grand scale," he said. "For years these abuses were tolerated, ignored or even encouraged."

He expressed optimism that trade talks with China would "restore balance" in the relationship.

Mr. Trump spoke at length about border security, a divisive domestic issue that he framed Tuesday as an important global question. He hailed Mexico for its efforts to stem migration flows to the U.S. and pointed to the need for economic development in many Central American countries to create incentives for people to stay home.

"These nations cannot reach their potential if a generation of youth abandon their homes in search of a life elsewhere," he said.

He also offered his support for the people of Venezuela living under the rule of President Nicolás Maduro, whom he described as a "Cuban puppet." He pledged any humanitarian aid to "the Venezuelans trapped in this nightmare," and cited the country's deterioration as evidence of the dangers of socialism and communism.

The 35-minute speech covered a broad range of topics. The president called upon nations to stop criminalizing homosexuality, expressed his administration's solidarity with LGBTQ people, and called on leaders to better screen foreign technology and investments and to protect data and security.

He also blasted the growing power of social-media platforms, and excoriated media and academic institutions that he said compromised free speech and "push flat out assaults on our histories, traditions and values."

"A free society cannot allow social media giants to silence the voices of the people and a free people must ever be enlisted in the cause of silencing, coercing, canceling or blacklisting their own neighbors," he said.

Mr. Trump arrived at the annual September gathering of world leaders a more seasoned politician than in earlier appearance at the world body.

In 2017, Mr. Trump came out swinging in his U.N. debut, a wild card with unconventional if not outlandish ideas who was watched closely by diplomats. He introduced other leaders to his "America First" outlook, nicknamed North Korea's leader "Rocket Man" and labeled Iran a corrupt dictatorship.

A year later, Mr. Trump offered a more subdued -- but equally defiant -- performance. He arrived late, prompting organizers to reorder the speaking list. Moments into his address, Mr. Trump said his administration had accomplished more than "almost any administration in the history of our country," prompting an eruption of laughter in the General Assembly hall.

Several members of the president's family attended his speech Tuesday, including first lady Melania Trump, his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump, and his eldest son, Donald, Jr. Vice President Mike Pence and just-appointed national security adviser Robert O'Brien attended as official U.S. delegates.

The president also held a number of individual meetings with world leaders. He met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his speech. Mr. Trump said he expected a new trade deal with India "very soon."

The two countries are seeking a miniature deal that would likely restore India's eligibility for a tariff-discount program that the Trump administration pushed New Delhi out of earlier this year. In exchange, India is expected to open up its markets to more American exports, such as agricultural products.

