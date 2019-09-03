Trump Warns China Not to Stall Talks

By Andrew Restuccia and William Mauldin

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said he would redouble his pressure on China if he wins a second term, warning Beijing not to stall trade negotiations until after the 2020 U.S. election and vowing to stick with his go-it-alone approach to the discussions.

"[T]hink what happens to China when I win," Mr. Trump wrote Tuesday morning on Twitter. "Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER!"

The fight with China is shaping up to be a central piece of the 2020 election debate, as a measure of both Mr. Trump's economic stewardship and his negotiating skills. Mr. Trump has repeatedly accused China of slow-walking the talks, arguing that Chinese officials are hoping that he will lose his reelection bid and betting they can get a better deal under a Democratic president.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump said China's economy will continue to suffer while it waits on the outcome of the election, adding, "16 months PLUS is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot."

China's economic growth has decelerated to its slowest pace in decades, weakened by trade tensions with the U.S.

Mr. Trump's latest comments came two days after the U.S. imposed new tariffs on clothing and other imports from China on Sunday, escalating a trade war between the two countries that has rocked global markets and hurt U.S. consumers. Chinese retaliatory measures also went into effect on Sunday. Mr. Trump made the case on Sunday that the tariffs are necessary to make the U.S. less reliant on Chinese goods, adding, "we don't want to be servants to the Chinese!"

Separately, Vice President Mike Pence criticized Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co., a centerpiece of the trade dispute in recent months, for its close ties to the government in Beijing. Huawei on Tuesday accused the U.S. of "using every tool at its disposal" to disrupt its business, including launching cyberattacks on its networks and instructing law enforcement to "menace" its employees.

In his tweets Tuesday, the president maintained that the U.S. is doing "very well" in its trade negotiations with China, and signaled he has little interest in working with the European Union to target Beijing's trade practices.

"For all of the 'geniuses' out there, many who have been in other administrations and 'taken to the cleaners' by China, that want me to get together with the EU and others to go after China Trade practices remember, the EU & all treat us VERY unfairly on Trade also," he tweeted.

Mr. Trump used the threat of tariffs on European cars as leverage as his administration started talks with Brussels on a possible trade agreement, but those talks haven't progressed due to a disagreement on whether agricultural trade will be included, a priority for the U.S. side.

The trade conflict between the two biggest economies has led investors and multinational corporations to worry about the effects on supply chains. Fresh data released Tuesday showed that the Institute for Supply Management's gauge of U.S. factory activity contracted for the first time since 2016.

Beijing said on Monday it lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the Trump administration's tariffs.

Trade talks have mostly stalled since late May. Since then, negotiators have sought to reach a limited preliminary arrangement that would have China committing to buying more U.S. farm products and the U.S. agreeing to ease off restrictions on Huawei.

