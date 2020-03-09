Log in
Trump, White House Officials to Discuss Coronavirus Economic Response Plan

03/09/2020 | 10:45am EDT

By Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- White House officials plan to hold a high-level meeting with President Trump Monday afternoon when he returns from Florida to present him with a menu of potential fiscal-policy responses to combat the spreading coronavirus, a senior administration official said Monday.

Officials are preparing plans to expand paid sick leave for U.S. workers and defer tax payments for some businesses, among other plans, to mitigate the economic effects of the epidemic, the official said, amid mounting fears that the virus will derail global growth.

Officials are most troubled by the prospect of people not getting paid if they are confined to their homes during an outbreak, the senior official said, adding that the White House is trying to figure out the most efficient way to help those people.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Financial markets around the globe shuddered Monday morning as confirmed cases tripled outside China, with more than 110,000 people infected in 108 countries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., the number of cases rose to 554 over the weekend, and 21 people died.

--Andrew Restuccia contributed to this article.

Write to Kate Davidson at kate.davidson@wsj.com

