Trump Will Hit the Road to Sell Trade Policies to Voters

By Vivian Salama

WASHINGTON -- With a month to go until the midterm elections, President Trump will hit the road next week to sell his new North American trade deal in the U.S. heartland, while trying to ease concerns over lingering trade disputes.

The president has rallies and fundraisers scheduled in Kansas, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky, a White House official said. He will showcase his efforts to boost American jobs and businesses through his actions that he says counter unfair trading practices.

At a rally in Minnesota on Thursday night, Mr. Trump argued that his "America First" policies are paying off for farmers and workers.

"We have removed unfair trade barriers for our proud Minnesota farmers and our dairy producers like has never, ever been done before in our country," he said, arguing that his "America First" policies are paying off for farmers and workers.

His objective with these trips is to bolster Senate, House and gubernatorial candidates who could reinforce his legislative efforts in Washington and help his 2020 re-election bid.

Mr. Trump is likely to boast that the new North American trade deal announced this week -- which will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement if ratified by Congress and the governments of Canada and Mexico -- has alleviated some of their concerns.

The new pact includes concessions for U.S. farmers and creates new rules for digital commerce across the continent. It also allows auto makers and other multinational companies to keep intact the complex supply chains built across the continent since Nafta was completed in 1994. Wheat growers and dairy farmers in these states also have celebrated the new deal, which will expand access to the Canadian market.

But Mr. Trump will also have to address the impact of retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars worth of U.S. agricultural exports by China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico, which those trading partners levied in response to U.S. tariffs on metals and a range of Chinese imports. Iowa, Kansas and Ohio were hit hard by tariffs on pork and soybeans. Kentucky's whiskey producers are facing a 25% tariff in China.

Mr. Trump has accused China in particular of politically motivated trade attacks aimed at swaying critical midterm elections this November, tweeting last month that "they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me." China has denied the president's claims, which were repeated by Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday.

The Trump administration has sought to ease the blow by compensating U.S. farmers for the hit from the retaliatory tariffs, including by extending $3.2 billion in compensatory cash payments to soy producers. Many farmers say the payments won't make up for lost sales to China and other foreign markets they were counting on to buy crops and meat being produced across the Farm Belt.

"Farmers in particular have been hammered by falling global commodity prices since 2012, and Trump's tariffs -- self-inflicted wounds if ever there were ones -- have meant many have been unable to take advantage of upticks in those prices in the past year," said Cullen Hendrix, a nonresident senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Rust Belt swing states like Ohio and Pennsylvania are home to agriculture and industrial interests that view Mr. Trump's policies quite differently.

Local steel and aluminum-based manufacturers have voiced concern that the Trump administration's steel and aluminum tariffs make them less competitive due to higher input costs. But these Rust Belt states are home also to steel and aluminum producers, and Mr. Trump will be looking for a welcome reception from them.

