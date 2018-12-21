Trump Won't Sign Short-Term Spending Bill Passed by Senate as Shutdown Looms -- 4th Update

By Kristina Peterson and Rebecca Ballhaus

WASHINGTON -- President Trump and a broad group of House Republicans upended a bipartisan effort to fund the government until February on a day of sudden reversals that left lawmakers Thursday with no plan to avoid a partial government shutdown this weekend.

Two days after Mr. Trump had signaled he was backing off his demand that Congress include $5 billion to fund a southern border wall in any year-end spending bill, the president changed course and told House GOP leaders hastily summoned to the White House that he would veto the short-term spending bill because it didn't contain wall funding.

On Thursday morning, a group of House Republicans also had balked at voting on a measure unanimously approved by the Senate on Wednesday because it contained no funding for the wall. The Senate measure to fund the government through Feb. 8 was designed to avoid a partial shutdown when seven spending bills expire at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

"Any measure that funds the government must include border security," Mr. Trump said at the White House. According to one lawmaker, Mr. Trump also told the GOP leaders that he viewed the short-term funding until February as "kicking the can down the road."

After meeting with Mr. Trump, House GOP leaders said they would attach $5 billion in border-wall funding to their spending bill, but late Thursday that measure's prospects remained murky, as did the chances that Congress and the White House would find an alternative way to avoid a shutdown. The House bill, if it passes, would require 60 votes to clear the Senate, where Republicans hold a 51-49 edge and Democrats oppose the wall funding.

"It's very unclear to me what the game plan is, other than we're at the height of political theater," said Rep. Tom Reed (R., N.Y.). "Right now, it's clear, we don't have 60 votes in the Senate, and without 60 votes in the Senate, this type of bill isn't going anywhere."

Still, senators were advised by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) to prepare for a possible vote on Friday.

"There are not the votes in the Senate for a wall, not now, not next week, not next month or beyond," said Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader. "Trump's allies in the House can pound their fists on the table all they want, but it's not going to get a wall."

House GOP leaders' decision to alter the Senate bill marked at least a temporary victory for conservatives itching for a bigger fight over the border wall before Democrats take control of the House in January. On the cusp of losing their House majority, Republicans revolted in a closed-doors meeting Thursday morning and pushed their leaders to reject the stopgap spending bill that would push the wall fight into February.

"To suggest that something is going to improve when the Democrats are in control defies history and defies logic," said Rep. Mark Meadows (R., N.C.), chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Mr. Meadows, who attended the meeting with Mr. Trump on Thursday, said forgoing a fight on the wall now would be a blow to Mr. Trump's most faithful supporters. "It would have a devastating impact," Mr. Meadows said. "It was the center of his campaign."

Retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan (R., Wis.) had previously signaled the House had to see what could pass the Senate, given the 60-vote requirement.

House GOP leaders checked last week to see if there was sufficient support in the House to pass a spending measure with $5 billion in wall funding and weren't certain if it could pass their chamber, given the number of retiring and ousted Republicans skipping year-end votes. Democrats are expected to oppose it.

If the measure including the $5 billion were to fail, that could prove there was insufficient support in Congress for the wall, and perhaps clear the way for another vote without that funding. But some GOP aides and lawmakers were skeptical that would succeed, given that Mr. Trump had just said he wouldn't sign it.

Still, moods could shift as the spending deadline looms. Mr. Trump already has changed his stance more than once this month. Last week, he said he would be "proud" to shut down the government if a bill didn't include the $5 billion, before signaling the opposite on Tuesday.

A White House official told reporters Thursday evening that Mr. Trump wouldn't travel to Florida for the holiday if the government was shut down.

Some House Republicans indicated Thursday that their primary goal was to cast a vote on the $5 billion wall funding. "If it fails, it fails, but let us vote on what the people asked us to vote on," said Rep. Andy Barr (R., Ky.). Failure would probably leave the House GOP more amenable to the Senate-passed bill that didn't include the $5 billion, he said.

But other House Republicans said they thought the House would dig in, even if the wall-funding measure comes up short.

"Most of us genuinely want to have an outcome here, not just a vote," said Rep. Chris Stewart (R., Utah). That could lead to a prolonged standoff that takes more time to resolve than lawmakers have left before the partial government shutdown begins Saturday morning.

If House GOP leaders do bring up the short-term spending bill without the $5 billion wall funding, it is expected to pass, carried by Democratic votes.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the House Democratic leader, said her caucus was prepared to support a short-term spending bill that didn't include money for a border wall and was waiting for the vote.

Mrs. Pelosi said there was a delay in voting because "we're right in the middle of a meltdown on the part of the Republicans."

--Natalie Andrews and Andrew Duehren contributed to this article.

