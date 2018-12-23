Trump Won't Try to Fire Fed Chairman Powell, Treasury Secretary Says

By Nick Timiraos

President Trump hasn't suggested firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and doesn't believe he has the authority to do so, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday.

Mr. Trump has been furious over the Fed's decision to raise interest rates this past week, say people familiar with the matter, and he is also unhappy over the central bank's effort to shrink its holdings of bonds acquired after the 2008 financial crisis.

"I think the increasing of interest rates and the shrinking of the Fed portfolio is an absolutely terrible thing to do at this time, especially in light of my major trade negotiations which are ongoing," Mr. Trump said in a statement to Mr. Mnuchin that the Treasury secretary posted on Twitter.

Mr. Trump called on the Fed not to raise interest rates in the days leading up to the Fed's two-day meeting this past week in which the central bank unanimously approved a quarter-percentage point increase in its benchmark rate.

Stocks suffered their worst weekly selloff this past week since the 2008 financial crisis, with investors concerned about trade tensions with China, a government shutdown, slowing growth abroad, the fading boost from U.S. fiscal policy and the Fed's rate plans.

Mr. Trump has blamed the central bank for recent market weakness. He had fumed to advisers in recent days about Mr. Powell, who goes by Jay, and wondered aloud if he could fire the Fed leader, though advisers weren't sure if he was serious, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"I never suggested firing Chairman Jay Powell, nor do I believe I have the right to do so," Mr. Trump told Mr. Mnuchin, according to Mr. Mnuchin's Twitter statement.

A Fed spokeswoman declined to comment. A White House spokeswoman didn't respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Powell hasn't had a substantive conversation with Mr. Trump since he was announced as the president's pick to lead the Fed in November 2017. Mr. Trump's advisers in recent days have discussed arranging a meeting between the two men in the coming weeks, said a person familiar with the matter.

Legal analysts who have studied the issue say it isn't clear whether the president has the authority to replace the Fed leader over a policy dispute. Either way, legal and market analysts have said it would be futile and chaotic for him to try to do so because it would undermine confidence that the central bank would remain free of political consideration in setting interest rates.

Moreover, it isn't clear replacing Mr. Powell would immediately yield easier monetary policy because of how the Fed is structured and the current composition of its other leaders.

Monetary policy is decided by the Federal Open Market Committee, which includes seven members of the Washington-based board of governors, appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, and 12 presidents of regional Fed banks, which are appointed by those banks' private boards. The governors and the New York Fed president have a permanent vote, and four reserve bank presidents rotate onto the committee for one year at a time.

All four of the FOMC's votes to increase rates this year have been unanimous, and Wednesday's decision included all four governors appointed by Mr. Trump. The governors serve staggered 14-year terms to insulate them from political pressures.

The law setting up the modern Fed says those governors can be removed by the president "for cause," which has been interpreted to mean malfeasance or improper behavior.

The law doesn't say whether the same standard applies to the ability of the president to remove one of the governors from being chairman, a separate term that lasts four years. None of the current members of the Fed's board have signaled opposition to Mr. Powell's rate policies.

Several of Mr. Trump's advisers are disappointed the president has provoked a public attack with the Fed leader, according to people familiar with the matter. They have counseled him that Mr. Powell may ultimately slow down rate increases and that it will be easier for him to do if he isn't seen as responding to such unusual public pressure.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that Mr. Trump was asking advisers if he could fire Mr. Powell.

Mr. Trump's attacks on the central bank break with a 25-year precedent in which presidents didn't publicly criticize the central bank.

For several decades, most Fed leaders faced private pressure from the president to hold rates low. After a fight with Fed Chairman William McChesney Martin in 1965, President Lyndon Johnson asked the Justice Department if he could remove a Fed board governor. His lawyers advised him that disagreement with policies didn't amount to valid cause for dismissal, according to Robert P. Bremner's biography of Mr. Martin.

Until recently, markets had largely shrugged off Mr. Trump's Fed criticisms because investors expect Mr. Powell to do the same.

On Wednesday, Mr. Powell repeatedly said political pressure would never influence the Fed's decisions. "Political considerations have played no role whatsoever in our discussions or decisions," he said. "Nothing will deter us from doing what we think is the right thing to do."

The president's criticism of the Fed shows how the central bank isn't truly independent from politics, said Mark Spindel, an investment manager who has co-written a book on the history of the Fed. "Raising rates is always hard, so having political support is vital," Mr. Spindel said. Mr. Trump's attacks hurt the Fed's credibility, making the central bank's job even harder, he said.

Earlier this decade, Mr. Trump warned that the Fed's easy-money policies would yield runaway inflation, which didn't materialize. As a candidate for president in 2016, he accused the Fed of keeping rates low to help Democrats and warned that they were fueling a bubble. Fed leaders have long said partisan politics don't enter their decision-making.

