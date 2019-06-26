Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka - White House

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 09:24pm EDT

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is set to hold much-anticipated trade talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Osaka at 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Saturday, a White House spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

The bilateral meeting, aimed at heading off a ratcheting up of U.S. tariffs on imports of consumer and other goods from China, is likely to be the most closely watched event at the G20 summit, hosted by Japan.

Trump - known for preferring one-on-one deal-making over multilateral discussions - is set to hold a total of nine bilateral meetings during his time in Japan, including one with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 2 p.m. on Friday (0500 GMT), White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters travelling with Trump.

The meetings are set to begin on Thursday when Trump lands and has dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Gidley said.

On Friday, Trump will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and then with Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before meeting separately with Modi.

Trump also added a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to his schedule.

For a complete list of meetings and times, please see the related factbox.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Roberta Rampton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Household wealth up slightly in March quarter (Media Release)
PU
09:36pU.S. regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
RE
09:35pDOLLAR INDEX : holds gains vs. yen, jitters prevail ahead of G20
RE
09:32pOil prices fall as market awaits G20, OPEC
RE
09:31pHuawei Technologies loses trade secrets case against U.S. chip designer
RE
09:24pTrump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
RE
09:24pTrump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka - White House
RE
09:20pChina's funding for small firms still not improved - auditor
RE
09:19pHuawei employees worked with China military on research projects - Bloomberg
RE
09:17pHuawei employees worked with China military on research projects - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
3BP PLC : BP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment
4FACEBOOK : Facebook CEO says delay in flagging fake Pelosi video was 'execution mistake'
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About