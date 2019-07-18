Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump administration, Congress have agreed on spending levels - Mnuchin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 10:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the House Financial Services Committee hearing

CHANTILLY, France (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that the Trump administration and congressional leaders have agreed on broad spending levels for the next two fiscal years, a key step towards approving a debt limit extension as U.S. borrowing capacity wanes.

Mnuchin told a news conference at a G7 finance leaders meeting in France that he hoped Congress could pass a comprehensive spending package including a debt limit hike before lawmkers' August recess to avoid cash flow problems that could begin in early September.

"We have actually now agreed on the spending numbers for both years, we're now working on offsets and certain structural issues and as part of this, we've agreed that there would be a long-term debt ceiling extension," Mnuchin said.

In a CNBC interview, he described the spending levels as "top-line" numbers, which would leave appropriations committees to allocate the funding.

If a full spending package cannot be passed by then, Mnuchin said he has asked Congress to at least pass a short-term debt ceiling extension. Under the Treasury's most conservative cash flow projections, the Treasury could experience funding problems in early September before lawmakers return to Washington, he added.

Mnuchin said he has been in daily conversations with congressional leaders from both parties and White House acting budget director Mick Mulvaney on the issue. At one point, he said he stepped out of the meeting with fellow G7 finance ministers and central bank governors to join conference calls on the spending issue.

Mnuchin added that he thought there was no appetite among either party to see the U.S. government shut down over lack of funding.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:01aCarbon Enables Credit Card Purchases of TRON-based Digital Currencies
PR
11:00aGlobal stocks slip as U.S.-China trade war drags on corporate earnings
RE
10:54aU.S. Justice Department may sue to block Sprint, T-Mobile merger - CNBC
RE
10:51aU.S. Leading Economic Indicators Declined in June
DJ
10:45aCAISSE DES DÉPÔTS ET CONSIGNATIONS : EUR 10 billion to support the Circular Economy in the EU
PU
10:43aEVERCORE SET TO LOSE OUT AS ARAMCO RESHUFFLES IPO ROLES : sources
RE
10:43aTrump administration, Congress have agreed on spending levels - Mnuchin
RE
10:40aWall St. dips as trade worries weigh; Netflix tumbles
RE
10:35aSYNGENTA : launches free mobile app for greenhouse and nursery growers
PU
10:25aAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : 'We're All in on USMCA'
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
2ASOS PLC : ASOS warns on profit again after botching warehouse revamps
3HOCHTIEF : Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints
4ESSITY AB (PUBL) : Essity profits rise, but still battling costs
5SUEDZUCKER AG : SUEDZUCKER : sees no turnaround yet in tough sugar market

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About