Trump administration, U.S. Congress eye quick approval of more small business aid

04/07/2020 | 01:37pm EDT

The Trump administration on Tuesday was preparing to ask Congress for an additional round of emergency loans to help small businesses hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hoped for approval this week.

"It is quickly becoming clear that Congress will need to provide more funding or this crucial program may run dry," McConnell, a Republican, said in a statement. He added that he would work with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on the initiative with the goal of winning Senate approval on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, would embrace this timetable as they have been pushing for a broader set of measures for a fourth coronavirus-response bill since early March.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who chairs a Senate Small Business committee said in a statement that a $349 billion forgivable loan program, which was enacted on March 27, already needed a second infusion in the range of $200 billion to $250 billion.

An aide to Rubio said a formal request by the Trump administration could come as soon as Tuesday.

Mnuchin in recent days has been hinting at the need for Washington to provide additional aid to small businesses on the heels of the historic $2.3 trillion economic stimulus program enacted into law on March 27 that contained the initial round of small business loans.

Action this week by the Senate would indicate the depth of the crisis for small enterprises that have been shuttered because of the coronavirus outbreak.

McConnell's backing also marked a change in attitude. He warned in an April 1 interview with the Washington Post that Pelosi should not undertake a "premature" fourth stimulus bill related to the pandemic.

"There is a critical need to supplement the (loan) fund to ensure America?s more than 30 million small businesses will be able to access this critical lifeline," Rubio said in a statement.

Restaurants and hotels are among businesses hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with many of them shuttered.

The loan program aims to encourage small enterprises to keep their employees on staff and to help them pay their rent, mortgages, utilities and other overhead costs.

Pelosi on Monday told rank-and-file members of her Democratic majority that House committees were working on a bill that could top $1 trillion to augment the $2.3 trillion measure enacted last month.

With McConnell's announcement for a separate vote on small business aid, it was not yet clear whether the Democratic-controlled House would follow suit and quickly approve that as a standalone measure.

By Richard Cowan and David Lawder

