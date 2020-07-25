Trump administration backs partial extension of jobless benefits through year's end

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin on Saturday said that the Trump administration
supports extending enhanced unemployment benefits until the end
of the year in the next round of coronavirus aid, albeit at a
reduced level.
The administration and the U.S. Congress have been trying to
strike a deal on the next aid package as enhanced unemployment
benefits of $600 a week that Congress approved earlier in the
pandemic expire on July 31.
Mnuchin said he had spoken on Friday with top Democrat in
Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has said she does not
want a short-term extension of unemployment insurance.
"We don't want a short-term extension either, we want
something till the end of the year," said Mnuchin, who was in
the Capitol on Saturday with White House Chief of Staff Mark
Meadows to meet with staff of Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell on finishing up details of the package.
Mnuchin said last week Republicans were looking at an
extension of unemployment benefits that replace 70% of wages, an
idea he repeated on Saturday. "We want to make sure that there's
a technical correction, so that people don't get paid more money
to stay home than to work," he said.
Mnuchin said he expected initial language of the legislation
to emerge on Monday.
Meadows suggested that a deal on a standalone bill on
unemployment benefits could be reached before the July 31
deadline, leaving time on other issues to help Americans deal
with the economic slowdown from the pandemic.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Jason Lange; Editing by
Sandra Maler)