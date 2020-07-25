Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump administration backs partial extension of jobless benefits through year's end

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 06:16pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday said that the Trump administration supports extending enhanced unemployment benefits until the end of the year in the next round of coronavirus aid, albeit at a reduced level.

The administration and the U.S. Congress have been trying to strike a deal on the next aid package as enhanced unemployment benefits of $600 a week that Congress approved earlier in the pandemic expire on July 31.

Mnuchin said he had spoken on Friday with top Democrat in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has said she does not want a short-term extension of unemployment insurance.

"We don't want a short-term extension either, we want something till the end of the year," said Mnuchin, who was in the Capitol on Saturday with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to meet with staff of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on finishing up details of the package.

Mnuchin said last week Republicans were looking at an extension of unemployment benefits that replace 70% of wages, an idea he repeated on Saturday. "We want to make sure that there's a technical correction, so that people don't get paid more money to stay home than to work," he said.

Mnuchin said he expected initial language of the legislation to emerge on Monday.

Meadows suggested that a deal on a standalone bill on unemployment benefits could be reached before the July 31 deadline, leaving time on other issues to help Americans deal with the economic slowdown from the pandemic. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aMalaysia's mega 1MDB scandal that brought down a prime minister
RE
12:26aMalaysia faces crucial graft test as Najib’s first 1MDB verdict looms
RE
07/25Joint EU debt must not become a regular thing - Germany's Weidmann
RE
07/25BANK OF JAMAICA : Results for GOJ Issue July 24 2020
PU
07/25Argentina says it will not raise 'last' debt offer, willing to tweak legal terms
RE
07/25Trump administration backs partial extension of jobless benefits through year's end
RE
07/25FSC MEDIA RELEASE : Ninth Annual FSC Life Insurance Conference pdf
PU
07/25Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang
RE
07/25DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA aims to make Filipino rice farmers competitive
PU
07/25NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : PPE = Politics, Pressure and Economics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EasyJet and British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights
2BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, July 27
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : July 25, 2020 PG&E Corporation Provides Update on Equity Exit Financing Over-Allotme..
4Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Wins Finance Holdings, Inc. and Certain O..
5ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : ORANGE BELGIUM S A : Disclosure of transactions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group