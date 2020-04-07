Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump administration seeks $250 billion more in aid for small U.S. businesses: Mnuchin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 04:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO-U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin walks to the meeting for a coronavirus relief package in Washington

The Trump administration on Tuesday asked Congress for an additional $250 billion in emergency economic aid for small U.S. businesses reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushed for passage as soon as Thursday.

In a posting on Twitter, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he had consulted with congressional leaders on the need for the second round of funding.

If approved by Congress, the aid would add to the $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses enacted on March 27 as part of a $2.3 trillion economic stimulus in response to the virus outbreak.

Shortly before Mnuchin's announcement, McConnell, a Republican, said in a statement: "It is quickly becoming clear that Congress will need to provide more funding or this crucial program may run dry."

He added that he would work with Mnuchin and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on the initiative with the goal of winning Senate approval on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether the top two Democrats in Congress, Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, would embrace this timetable as they have been pushing for a broader set of measures that would comprise a fourth coronavirus-response bill since early March.

Quick Senate action would highlight the alarm over the crisis for small enterprises that have been shuttered because of the coronavirus outbreak.

McConnell's backing also marked a change in attitude. He warned in an April 1 interview with the Washington Post that Pelosi should not undertake a "premature" fourth stimulus bill related to the pandemic.

But just days into the launch of the small business loans, with coronavirus cases raging in many parts of the United States, pressure built for more aid.

"There is a critical need to supplement the (loan) fund to ensure America?s more than 30 million small businesses will be able to access this critical lifeline," Senate Small Business Committee Chairman Marco Rubio said in a statement.

Restaurants and hotels are among businesses hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with many of them shuttered.

The loan program aims to encourage small enterprises to keep their employees on staff and to help them pay rent, mortgages, utilities and other overhead costs.

Meanwhile, congressional Democrats were crafting a series of additional measures they plan to push in coming weeks.

Democratic senators on Tuesday called for up to $25,000 in temporary, federally paid bonuses to medical workers and others in essential services, such as pharmacists, grocery store workers and truckers whose jobs put them at greater risk of coronavirus infection.

Their plan also contained $15,000 incentives to help recruit first responders and health and home-care workers.

Pelosi on Monday consulted with rank-and-file members of her Democratic majority about House committees working on a bill that could top $1 trillion to augment the $2.3 trillion measure enacted last month.

A House Democratic aide on Tuesday said potential provisions include additional funding and greater flexibility for a "stabilization" fund helping state and local governments cope with the epidemic.

The aide said legislation also would increase funding for federal agencies, such as the Labor Department and Small Business Administration which now must deal with an explosive growth in unemployment and loan programs, respectively.

In an interview on CNN, Pelosi said she wanted to ensure that a range of financial institutions, including community and minority-owned banks, could participate in the loan program and that the lending did not just go to businesses that had existing relationships with lenders.

Some small restaurant operators have voiced concerns the loan program was structured so that large companies and large franchisees could gain advantage.

By Richard Cowan and David Lawder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
05:06pTSX rises 0.16% to 13,614.14
RE
05:03pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
04:59pChina open to talks with poor countries on debt challenges - Chinese official
RE
04:59pCanada oil cuts set to deepen as Alberta province eyes global deal
RE
04:56pOil drops on growing crude glut, doubts over output cuts
RE
04:51pCanadian dollar notches 11-day high on coronavirus optimism
RE
04:51pWhite House looks to bolster small business lending program
RE
04:51pTRUMP ADMINISTRATION SEEKS $250 BILLION MORE IN AID FOR SMALL U.S. BUSINESSES : Mnuchin
RE
04:47pU.S. Treasury liquidity on the mend, but without Fed remains fragile
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
5PLUS500 LTD. : PLUS500 : Q1 2020 Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group