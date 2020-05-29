Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump administration to study ways to protect for U.S. investors from Chinese firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 04:24pm EDT
U.S. President Trump makes announcement about China at the White House in Washington

The Trump administration will study ways to safeguard Americans from the risks of investing in Chinese companies, U.S. president Donald Trump said on Friday, ratcheting up pressure on the firms to comply with U.S. accounting and disclosure rules.

Speaking at a White House briefing to unveil measures targeting Beijing over Hong Kong, Trump said he is instructing the presidential working group on financial markets to study "differing practices of Chinese companies listed on U.S. markets with the goal of protecting American investors," Trump said.

"Investment firms should not be subjecting their clients to the hidden and undue risks associated with financing Chinese companies that do not play by the same rules," he said, adding that Americans are entitled to "fairness and transparencies."

Members of the working group include Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams, Securities and Exchange Chairman Jay Clayton and other regulatory officials.

The move comes as the U.S. government has begun extending its trade and technology battle with Beijing to capital markets, as ties between the rival nations have soured over the origins of the deadly coronavirus.

Earlier this month, an independent board tasked with administering federal worker and military pension funds halted plans to allow one of its funds to track an index that includes controversial Chinese companies, under pressure from the White House.

The U.S. Senate also passed legislation in May that could prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges unless they follow standards for U.S. audits and regulations.

Chinese plans to impose new national security legislation on the former British colony. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the territory no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law that has enabled it to remain a global financial center.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:26pTrump to Pull U.S. From WHO, Among Series of Policy Moves Targeting China
DJ
04:25pDollar weak vs. euro as month-end flows weigh
RE
04:24pTrump administration to study ways to protect for U.S. investors from Chinese firms
RE
04:21pU.S. senators urge probe of TikTok on children's privacy
RE
04:17pConsumer Spending Fell a Record 13.6% in April -- 4th Update
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:05pSEN. YAW : 2020 Act 13 Unconventional Gas Well Fund Grant Program Opens June 1
PU
04:04pLoonie notches weekly gain as investors look past bleak data
RE
04:03pDollar weak vs. euro as month-end flows weigh
RE
03:59pFlorida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2Wall Street ends mostly up; Trump comments on China but takes no action on trade
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
5LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group