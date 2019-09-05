Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump administration unveils Fannie, Freddie overhaul, urges Congress to act

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mnuchin seen at a G7 summit meeting on Aug. 26, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said the government should draw up a plan to begin recapitalizing mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, while calling on Congress to pen a comprehensive housing reform that would allow them to be safely freed from government control.

The Treasury's plan, released in a 53-page report, marks the first major effort to jump-start housing finance reform in Washington after a failed 2012 attempt by the Obama administration.

The report calls for recuperating Fannie and Freddie and removing them from their government lifeline, but it strikes a cautious tone by failing to commit to concrete timelines or a specific recapitalization plan.

It commits to preserving the 30-year fixed rate mortgage, a cornerstone of the U.S. mortgage market, and leans heavily on Congress to implement several critical measures, including the creation of an explicit guarantee for Fannie and Freddie's mortgage-backed securities.

As such, it may disappoint some investors who had been anticipating a speedy overhaul of the mortgage giants and conservative Republicans who had hoped the administration would take bold steps to sever all government ties with the companies.

Instead, the Treasury outlines a series of incremental administrative measures it can take to bolster Fannie and Freddie's finances, reduce their risk to the taxpayer, and shrink their footprint in the secondary mortgage market.

Democrats were quick to criticize the plan, warning it could increase housing costs by limiting access to mortgages to lower-income Americans.

"President Trump’s housing plan will make mortgages more expensive and harder to get," Senate Banking Committee ranking Democrat Sherrod Brown said in a statement.

Fannie and Freddie, which guarantee over half the nation's mortgages, have been in conservatorship since they were bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis and Washington has since struggled to agree a plan to get them back on their feet.

The Treasury holds warrants representing 80% of Fannie and Freddie’s common stock, as well as senior preferred stock agreements that allow it to sweep the firms' profits into its coffers. That arrangement has left Fannie and Freddie with just around $3 billion of capital each, leaving taxpayers exposed to future bailouts.

Some investors had hoped the Treasury would provide a clear recapitalization plan that would allow the mortgage firms to start retaining the majority of their earnings. The report, however, recommends only that the government "consider permitting" them to retain more than the $3 billion in capital currently allowed.

A senior Treasury official said a specific recapitalization plan would still have to be carefully negotiated with the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which oversees the mortgage giants. Washington insiders say that negotiation could be highly complicated and legally tricky.

FHFA director Mark Calabria, who told Reuters in July he is eager to end the conservatorship by his the end of his five-year term, called the report an "important step forward" in a statement.

The Treasury hopes that parallel to negotiating a capital plan with FHFA, Congress will be spurred to take up broader housing reforms in the coming months. Most importantly, it called for Congress to create an explicit guarantee for the companies' mortgage-backed securities, although Washington housing lobbyists see such action as unlikely in the near term.

"My preference is to fix the housing finance system through legislation and I look forward to working with all of my colleagues as we move forward," U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, chairman of the Senate banking committee, said in a statement.

If Congress fails to create a new guarantee, the Treasury said it would use its existing investment in the companies to continue serving as a backstop, signaling it may be prepared to stand behind the companies indefinitely.

In March, President Donald Trump asked the Treasury to develop a plan for housing finance reform, wading into one of the most politically fraught, technically challenging, and economically thorny issues in Washington ahead of the 2020 election.

As the administration digs into the detail, it will have to navigate the concerns of powerful lobby groups representing bankers, realtors, homebuilders, as well consumer advocates and fair lending groups, which could ultimately scuttle its plan.

"I'm urging the President: Make it easier for working people to buy or rent their homes, not harder," said Brown in his statement.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Michelle Price and Andrea Ricci)

By Pete Schroeder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:39pJapan real wages drop for seventh straight month in July
RE
07:38pFarm loan delinquencies surge in U.S. election battleground Wisconsin
RE
07:12pWORLD BANK : Matanza-Riachuelo Basin (MRB) Sustainable Development Project Additional Financing
PU
07:12pWORLD BANK : Supporting the Electricity Social Tariff Transition in the Province of Buenos Aires
PU
07:12pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : State councilor meets Bruneian princess
PU
07:12pWORLD BANK : to Finance US$395 Million for Argentina's Social Tariff and Sanitation Services in Matanza-Riachuelo
PU
07:11pFANNIE, FREDDIE AND THE GOVERNMENT : it's complicated
RE
07:11pTrump administration unveils Fannie, Freddie overhaul, urges Congress to act
RE
07:11pAtlantis Hard Fork Launch on Ethereum Classic Mainnet to Expand Functionality and Improve Compatibility With Ethereum
BU
07:07pCBP U S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION : Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept Rare First in Nation Pest in Corn
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
2IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
3LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : SCOTTISH WORKERS SPEND 418 DAYS OF THEIR LIVES TRAVELLING TO WORK
4ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important September 24th Deadline in Se..
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : Mitsubishi Aircraft signs MOU for 100 SpaceJet planes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group