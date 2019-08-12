Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump adviser Bolton: U.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:48pm EDT
U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton visits London

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States would enthusiastically support a no-deal Brexit if that is what the British government decided to do, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday during a visit to London aimed at reassuring Britain over UK-U.S. ties.

Bolton told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that President Donald Trump wants to see a successful British exit from the European Union on Oct. 31 and that Washington will be ready to work fast on a U.S.-UK free trade agreement.

Johnson wants the EU to renegotiate the terms of Britain's exit ahead of an Oct. 31 departure date, but the EU says it will not alter the part of the deal Johnson says must be changed.

The impasse leaves Britain facing an exit without any formal transition period or legal agreement covering issues such as trade, data transfers and border policy.

"If that's the decision of the British government we will support it enthusiastically, and that's what I'm trying to convey. We're with you, we're with you," Bolton told reporters after his first day of meetings.

As Britain prepares to leave the European Union, its biggest geopolitical shift since World War Two, many diplomats expect London to become increasingly reliant on the United States.

Bolton, in London for two days of talks, is seeking an improved U.S.-British relationship with Johnson after sometimes tense ties between Trump and Johnson's predecessor, Theresa May.

He said British officials had given him an unmistakable sense that they were determined to honour the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU. Bolton offered his support for this stance:

“The fashion in the European Union: When the people vote the wrong way from the way the elites want to go, it’s to make the peasants vote again and again until they get it right,” he said.

TRADE DEAL

The central message Bolton was delivering is that the United States would help cushion Britain's exit from the EU with a free trade deal that is being negotiated by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his British counterpart, Liz Truss.

Bolton said Britain and the United States could agree trade deals on a sector-by-sector basis, leaving more difficult areas in the trading relationship until later.

He said the ultimate aim was a comprehensive trade deal, but highlighted that financial services could be one of the more difficult industries to reach an agreement on.

Earlier a senior Trump administration official told travelling reporters the president had wanted to work with the May government on a trade deal but her government "didn't want do it. This government does. We're very happy about it."

Trump believes that "when it comes to trade negotiations the EU is worse than China, only smaller", the official said.

Johnson spoke to Trump on Monday, discussing Brexit, trade and economic issues, his office said. "They discussed global economic issues and trade, and the prime minister updated the president on Brexit," Downing Street said.

"The president expressed his appreciation for the United Kingdom's steadfast partnership in addressing global challenges and looks forward to meeting with him (Johnson) personally in the near future," the White House said.

IRAN AND CHINA

Bolton had been expected to urge officials from Johnson's newly formed, eurosceptic government to align its policy on Iran more along the lines of the United States, which has pushed a much tougher line against Tehran since withdrawing from world powers' 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran.

But, after his meetings Bolton said talks on some of these thornier diplomatic issues could wait.

Bolton said his message had been: "We're not here to pressure you on this ... We want to be helpful on Brexit."

Britain, one of three European partners to the deal along with Germany and France, has so far backed the EU in sticking with the accord known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

But the seizure of a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran last month has put pressure on London to consider a more robust stance.

British marines seized an Iranian vessel, which is suspected of smuggling oil to Syria, off the coast of Gibraltar on July 4. This month, Britain joined the United States in a maritime security mission in the Gulf to protect merchant vessels.

Trump has also sought Britain's help in getting tougher on the Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei out of concern that its next-generation 5G technology represent a national security risk. Washington wants its allies, including Britain, to avoid using equipment from Huawei.

(Reporting Steve Holland; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Mark Heinrich and Alison Williams)

By Steve Holland
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.41% 0.9287 Delayed Quote.3.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.45% 58.46 Delayed Quote.6.06%
WTI 0.87% 54.69 Delayed Quote.15.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pDollar flat, sterling, euro tick up with market in August lull
RE
03:04pDollar flat, sterling, euro tick up with market in August lull
RE
03:02pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
03:00pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
03:00pOil steadies as Saudi, Kuwait signals offset demand fears
RE
02:56pMORGAN STANLEY : analysts say Fed to cut U.S. rates in September
RE
02:56pU.S. Budget Gap Widens 27% in First 10 Months of Fiscal Year -- Update
DJ
02:49pDesjardins spends C$70 million related to data breach
RE
02:48pTRUMP ADVISER BOLTON : U.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit
RE
02:48pU.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit - Trump adviser
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
5LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : Australian rare earths miner Northern Minerals courting Chinese investor

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group