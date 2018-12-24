Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump advisers have discussed arranging meeting with Fed's Powell - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 12:17am CET
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures with Jerome Powell, his nominee to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve at the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - The advisers of President Donald Trump have discussed in recent days arranging a meeting between him and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a source.

Trump has recently been critical of the Fed for raising borrowing costs this year, especially as U.S. stocks have tumbled and yields on U.S. government debt have begun to signal a possible recession ahead.

Trump has frequently attacked Powell, who was sworn in as Fed chairman last February.

Reuters reported on Saturday that Trump has privately discussed the possibility of firing Powell. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later said Trump told him he had "never suggested firing" the Fed chairman.

The White House and the Federal Reserve did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aTrump advisers have discussed arranging meeting with Fed's Powell - WSJ
RE
12:11aS&P futures open lower to kick off holiday-shortened week
RE
12/23U.S. Treasury Secretary convenes calls with top U.S. bankers
RE
12/23Treasury Secretary convenes calls with top U.S. bankers
RE
12/23PRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : Phone Call with U.S. President Trump
PU
12/23Trump's Advisers Seek to Assure Investors He Won't Fire Fed Chair
DJ
12/23FACEBOOK : is working on its on cryptocurrency
AQ
12/23Trump Administration Warns Shutdown Could Last Into January -- Update
DJ
12/23CITY OF MARION IL : Council Agenda Wednesday December 26, 2018
PU
12/23OPEC+ will hold extra meeting if output cuts 'not enough' - UAE
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOCUS : signs up with Optus to drive growth in a 5G future
2CAMPBELL SOUP : KRAFT HEINZ, MONDELEZ MAKE THE CUT IN CAMPBELL SOUP'S INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AUCTION: sources
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Venezuela Intercepts Oil Survey Ship, Fueling Border Row With Guyana
4UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UNITED PARCEL SERVICE : Stores Finishing the Holidays on a High Note
5UAE Energy Minister - October will be main reference for oil output cuts

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.