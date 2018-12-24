Trump advisers have discussed arranging meeting with Fed's Powell - WSJ

Trump has recently been critical of the Fed for raising borrowing costs this year, especially as U.S. stocks have tumbled and yields on U.S. government debt have begun to signal a possible recession ahead.

Trump has frequently attacked Powell, who was sworn in as Fed chairman last February.

Reuters reported on Saturday that Trump has privately discussed the possibility of firing Powell. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later said Trump told him he had "never suggested firing" the Fed chairman.

The White House and the Federal Reserve did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

