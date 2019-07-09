Log in
Trump again blasts India over tariffs, says not acceptable

07/09/2019 | 09:19am EDT
U.S. President Trump speaks about his administration's environmental policy at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his complaints against India, saying New Delhi's tariffs on U.S. products were unacceptable but not giving other details about any possible action amid the two nations' ongoing trade row.

"India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" Trump tweeted.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

