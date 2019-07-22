Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 07:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd, who announced on Monday an unsolicited bid to buy peer Qualcomm Inc for $103 billion, is shown in Irvine, California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump agreed at a meeting with the heads of top technology companies like Google on Monday to make "timely" decisions on requests by U.S. companies to sell to blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , the White House said.

But even as the CEOs of the companies "requested timely licensing decisions from the Department of Commerce," the White House said in a statement that the executives expressed "strong support" for national security restrictions on U.S. telecom equipment purchases and sales to Huawei.

The meeting, previously reported by Reuters, was with the CEOs of Cisco, Intel Corp, Broadcom Inc, Qualcomm, Micron Technology Inc and Western Digital and Alphabet Inc's.

The meeting comes at a time of lingering uncertainty over the future of U.S. companies' ties to Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker. It was placed on a U.S. blacklist in May, with the government citing national security concerns.

U.S. companies were banned from selling most U.S. parts and components to Huawei without special licenses. But Trump said last month that sales could resume as he sought to restart trade talks with Beijing.

Clarity on what the new policy toward Huawei will be has been slow to emerge.

On Monday, executives expressed displeasure at Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross, who also attended the meeting, for not providing clear guidelines on policy toward sales to the Chinese company, according to a person briefed on the meeting. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were also at the meeting, the person said.

Ross has said licenses would be issued where there is no threat to national security. Reuters reported last week that the United States could approve licenses for companies to restart new sales in a matter of weeks.

However, the Washington Post reported on Monday that Huawei secretly helped North Korea build and maintain its commercial wireless network.

That may bolster China hawks in the U.S. government who see Huawei as a real national security risk, over those who seek a more lenient policy to appease Beijing amid ongoing trade talks between the world's two biggest economies.

The United States accuses Huawei of violating Iran sanctions and stealing American intellectual property, accusations Huawei denies. Washington has also lobbied allied governments to keep Huawei out of their 5G networks, arguing that the company's equipment could be used to spy for the Chinese government.

The White House said unfair international trade practices and 5G technology was also discussed at the event on Monday.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson; Writing by Alexandra Alper; editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Leslie Adler)

By Alexandra Alper and David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:57pHuawei's U.S. research arm slashes more than 70% of workforce
RE
08:48pWhite House and Congress Reach Agreement on Spending, Debt Ceiling -- Update
DJ
08:37pSterling on back foot due to growing concern about no-deal Brexit
RE
08:29pEasing hopes prop up global stocks, pound sags as Britain eyes new PM
RE
07:53pTrump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
RE
07:40pARKANSAS FARM BUREAU : Top Young Farmers Recognized
PU
07:24pTrump meets with tech CEOs on Huawei
RE
06:20pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended
PU
06:20pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Text of a Letter from the President to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and the House Committee on Financial Services
PU
06:10pPhiladelphia Energy Solutions shutting down remaining refinery units
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2DOLLAR INDEX : Sterling on back foot due to growing concern about no-deal Brexit
3LG DISPLAY CO LTD : LG DISPLAY : to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea
4COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO : Notice to the M..
5Magic Leap Set to Premiere Experimental, Spatial Computing Experience at SIGGRAPH 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group