Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump aide Bolton met Turkish envoy to discuss U.S. pastor -White House

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 12:46am CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser John Bolton met on Monday with Turkey's ambassador to the United States to discuss Turkey's detention of American pastor Andrew Brunson, the White House said.

"At the Turkish ambassador's request, Ambassador John Bolton met with Ambassador Serdar Kilic of Turkey (on Monday) in the White House. They discussed Turkey's continued detention of Pastor Andrew Brunson and the state of the U.S.-Turkey relationship," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

U.S. officials said no deadline had been set for Brunson's release, contradicting some media reports. Brunson is accused of backing a coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan two years ago, charges that he has denied.

"The fact that there's ongoing discussions between the two countries regarding Brunson's return to the U.S. is positive," said Jay Sekulow, an attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump who is also representing Brunson's family. "I look forward to the Brunson family returning to the U.S."

Relations between NATO allies Turkey and the United States are at a low point, hurt by Brunson's detention, as well as diverging interests in Syria. Trump doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium imports last week, contributing to a precipitous fall in the lira.

U.S. officials have given no indication that the United States has been prepared to give any ground over the Brunson issue, with Trump seemingly content to keep up economic pressure.

The United States is also considering a fine against Turkey's state-owned Halkbank for allegedly helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions. Earlier this month, the United States imposed sanctions on two top officials in Erdogan's cabinet in an attempt to get Turkey to turn over Brunson.

Last week, Trump tweeted that "our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!"

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the Trump administration was carefully monitoring the financial situation in Turkey after its currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

"We're monitoring it very closely. Treasury Secretary (Steven) Mnuchin is monitoring it very closely," Hassett, the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told MSNBC.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Karen Freifeld; editing by Rosalba O'Brien and James Dalgleish)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11aWHAT THEY&RSQUO;RE SAYING : “U.S. Senator Dean Heller – Strong Advocate for Fighting Against Domestic Violence”
PU
01:06aCITY OF JACKSONVILLE FL : ITD Assists with Certificates of Appropriateness (COA) Enhancement for Historic Preservation
PU
01:01aEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : to host Smart Sectors meeting with Utah mining industry leaders on August 14
PU
12:51aILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Agricultural fun for all during ag day at the illinois state fair
PU
12:46aTrump aide Bolton met Turkish envoy to discuss U.S. pastor -White House
RE
12:26aCanada finance minister at steel mill Tuesday amid talk of new tariff steps
RE
12:16aCITY OF DALLAS TX : Areas in Dallas to be sprayed for West Nile Virus
PU
12:13aELON MUSK : Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
RE
12:10aMAJOR TESLA OWNER FIDELITY TRIMMED STAKE LAST QUARTER : SEC filing
RE
12:08aErdogan vows action against 'economic terrorists' over lira plunge
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
2BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
3YY INC (ADR) : YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
4FIERA CAPITAL CORP : FIERA CAPITAL : Announces Upcoming Change of Portfolio Manager and Appointment of Sub-Adv..
5Keeping Tesla shares may not be an option for some big funds

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.