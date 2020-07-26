Trump aides float piecemeal approach to coronavirus relief in Congress

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Top aides to President
Donald Trump on Sunday raised the possibility of the Congress
passing piecemeal coronavirus relief legislation - an approach
opposed by Democrats - with a deadline looming on the expiration
of enhanced unemployment benefits.
A day before Senate Republicans were due to introduce a $1
trillion coronavirus relief bill that includes reduced federal
unemployment benefits, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
said he believes the party can work quickly with Democrats on
getting legislation passed.
Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows floated
the idea of Congress passing a bill focusing on items including
federal unemployment benefits that expire on Friday, while
leaving other issues to be tackled later.
Leaders in the Senate, controlled by Trump's fellow
Republicans, and White House officials were scrambling to hammer
out an agreement on their relief proposal, which hit snags after
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced plans to introduce the
measure last week.
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a
$3 trillion coronavirus relief bill in May. House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, criticized Republicans for
not being able to agree on a plan when Americans are "on the
brink" and going hungry.
"They're in disarray and that delay is causing suffering for
America's families," Pelosi told CBS's "Face the Nation."
Pelosi has been awaiting the Republican proposal so
negotiations can begin on a final bill to be passed by Congress.
"So we have been ready for two months and 10 days. I've been
here all weekend hoping they had something to give us," Pelosi
said.
The most pressing issues are renewing the enhanced
unemployment benefits - currently $600 a week - and liability
protections from coronavirus-related lawsuits such as
"frivolous" litigation against schools and universities, Mnuchin
said.
If lawmakers can agree on these two issues, Meadows said,
they can debate the rest of the relief bill in the coming weeks.
"Honestly I see us being able to provide unemployment
insurance, maybe a retention credit to keep people from being
displaced or brought back into the workplace, helping with our
schools," Meadows told ABC's "This Week."
"If we can do that along with liability protection, perhaps
we put that forward, get that passed - as we can negotiate on
the rest of the bill in the weeks to come."
'FINAL TOUCHES'
The coronavirus pandemic has hammered the U.S. economy and
triggered large increases in unemployment. Congress is working
toward passing the latest in a series of bills in response to
the pandemic.
Mnuchin and Meadows made weekend visits to Capitol Hill to
meet with Senate Republican leaders. Meadows said he and Mnuchin
will return on Sunday and would be "putting the final touches"
on the bill.
"Within the trillion-dollar package, there are certain
things that have time frames that are bigger priority. So we
could look at doing an entire deal. We could also look at doing
parts," Mnuchin said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday."
Pelosi and top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer on Thursday
rejected the idea of passing a temporary extension of expanded
unemployment benefits separate from a larger coronavirus relief
package, telling reporters they do not want to pass measures
piecemeal.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Americans
will receive a $1,200 check as part of the new package, along
with tax credits for small businesses and restaurants. Kudlow
told CNN's "State of the Union" the package would also extend a
federal moratorium of evictions contained in previous relief
legislation.
Republicans say they are looking at an extension of
unemployment benefits that replace 70% of a person's wages
before they lost their job. Mnuchin said on Saturday Trump's
administration supports extending enhanced unemployment benefits
until the end of the year, but at a reduced level.
Democrats prefer a flat amount of enhanced benefits rather
than having to figure out 70% of somebody's wages.
"The reason we had $600 was its simplicity," Pelosi said.
On liability protections, Pelosi said Democrats will not
support a scenario in which workers can be told they are
essential but the employer has no responsibility to make the
workplace safe for them.
Mnuchin voiced optimism on a deal.
"We can move very quickly with the Democrats on these
issues. We've moved quickly before, and I see no reason why we
can't move quickly again," Mnuchin said. "And if there are
issues that take longer, we'll deal with those as well."
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Valerie Volcovici and Chris
Sanders; Editing by Will Dunham)