Trump and Ecuador President Pledge to Explore Trade -- Update

WASHINGTON -- A high-level delegation of U.S. trade and investment officials will travel to Ecuador in April, the White House said following a meeting of Wednesday between President Trump and his Ecuadorean counterpart.

The visit seeks to build on a recently signed Growth in the Americas agreement that opens Ecuador to U.S. investment in energy and infrastructure.

In addition, the chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, Adam Boehler, will visit Ecuador in the coming months to explore new financing opportunities, the White House said.

Mr. Trump met Wednesday at the White House with President Lenín Moreno, and they "committed to explore new areas in trade, investment, and job creation, which will benefit both countries," the White House said. "The United States and Ecuador will develop a road map in the short term to improve our existing bilateral trade relationship based on a sound investment environment and fair market access."

The leaders discussed Venezuela and increasing international pressure on "the illegitimate regime of Nicolás Maduro," the White House said. They also affirmed support for Bolivia's democratic transition and discussed ways to combat drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorism.

The White House said both countries look forward to working together on trade, security and regional priorities at the United States-Ecuador Bilateral Expanded Political Dialogue in May.

"They have incredible product," Mr. Trump told reporters when asked about a possible trade pact. "And they grow it and they make it, and we like it. And they need our product, too."

It was the first visit of an Ecuadorean president to the White House in nearly two decades. Mr. Moreno acknowledged his small country had experienced "very hard times" but said it "decided to come together again with the international community and bring refreshed relationships to those...who have the same way of thinking as we do. We wanted to come closer to them."

