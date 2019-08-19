Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump and Johnson discuss Brexit, economic issues in call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 08:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech outside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Brexit and a U.S.-Britain free trade deal during a phone call on Monday ahead of a Group of Seven summit in France this weekend.

"Great discussion with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson today. We talked about Brexit and how we can move rapidly on a US-UK free trade deal. I look forward to meeting with Boris this weekend, at the @G7, in France!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

A spokesman for Johnson's office said the two leaders "discussed economic issues and our trading relationship, and the Prime Minister updated the President on Brexit. The leaders looked forward to seeing each other at the Summit this weekend."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and David Alexander; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Sandra Maler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.06% 0.9138 Delayed Quote.1.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:29pG7 may end without communique due to gaps on trade, climate - NHK
RE
08:28pTrump and Johnson discuss Brexit, economic issues in call
RE
08:17pJohnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
RE
08:05pTrump Calls for a Big Fed Rate Cut, Again Criticizes Central Bank Chairman -- 5th Update
DJ
07:57pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Minister creed to join beef talks
PU
07:27pWORSENING WATER QUALITY REDUCING ECONOMIC GROWTH BY A THIRD IN SOME COUNTRIES : World Bank
PU
07:27pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese, Uzbek FMs hold talks on ties
PU
07:13pNIKKEI : Faced with global downturn fears, Japan Inc avoids raising bonuses - Reuters poll
RE
07:12pGeneral Electric fortifies defence against charges of bogus accounting
RE
07:07pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : approves ElectraNet spending on South Australia system strength
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
2BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Japan again approved shipment of photoresists to South Kore..
4CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
5EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION : EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION : Announces Dividend Record Date and..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group