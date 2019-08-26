Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump, asked if could delay China tariffs, says: 'Anything is possible'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 06:12am EDT

BIARRITZ, France (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that trade negotiations with China were in a much better position than at any time and, asked if he could delay planned tariffs on Chinese goods, replied: "Anything is possible".

Earlier on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France, Trump said he believed China wanted to make a trade deal after it contacted U.S. trade officials overnight to say it wanted to return to the negotiating table.

"Anything is possible. I can say we are having very meaningful talks, much more meaningful I would say than any time frankly. For the most part it is because we are doing very well," he said.

"China is a great country ... They are losing millions and millions of jobs which are going to other countries. If I were them I would want to make a deal."

"I think we are probably in a much better place now than at any time in the negotiation. I don't think we could have gotten here without going through this process. I think we are in a stronger position to do a deal. A fair deal for everyone."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Richard Lough)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28aGlobal stocks edge higher as Trump acts to ease China trade tensions
RE
06:26aTrump says China talks coming, Beijing calls for trade war resolution
RE
06:20aChina's housing market set to slow as Beijing talks tough - Reuters poll
RE
06:13aOil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension
RE
06:12aTRUMP, ASKED IF COULD DELAY CHINA TARIFFS, SAYS : 'Anything is possible'
RE
06:07aKenyan shilling trading in tight range amid excess money market liquidity
RE
06:05aEPIC adds Cecille Feliciano in Los Angeles CA
SE
05:58aJapan denies it gave Trump too much in trade talks
RE
05:44aTrump says hopes doesn't have to consider tariffs on German cars
RE
05:44aNIKKEI : Japan denies it gave Trump too much in trade talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group