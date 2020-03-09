Trump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
03/09/2020 | 10:48am EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump blamed a fight for oil market share between Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as unspecified "Fake News," for a precipitous drop in U.S. stock prices on Monday, amid sliding demand for crude due to the coronavirus.
In a series of tweets, Trump also said the associated plunge in oil prices would benefit Americans: "Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!"
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu)