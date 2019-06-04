Log in
Trump concerned that Brexit is taking a long time, Farage says after meeting

06/04/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Donald Trump believes in Brexit but is concerned about how long it is taking, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said after meeting the U.S. president on Tuesday during his three-day trip to Britain.

"(Trump) absolutely believes in Brexit, thinks it's the right thing for the country to do, and he's concerned that it seems to be taking a very long time," Farage said on his LBC radio show.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

