Trump congratulates self on U.S. jobs report, will hold news conference at 10 a.m. EDT

06/05/2020 | 09:20am EDT

President Donald Trump on Friday sent a tweet taking credit for a stunning U.S. jobs report that showed the country's unemployment rate dropped during the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, and then announced he would hold a news conference at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) on the topic.

"Really Big Jobs Report. Great going President Trump (kidding but true)!" Trump wrote within minutes of the government releasing the employment report for May.

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly report showed the jobless rate dropped to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 2.509 million jobs after a record plunge of 20.687 million in April.

The report flew in the face of expectations that the unemployment rate would come close to 20% in May, after millions of laid-off workers filed for jobless benefits.

"It's a stupendous number. It's joyous, let's call it like it is. The Market was right. It's stunning!" Trump also tweeted.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

