Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. stock markets

The move would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investments into China, the source said, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg that sent shockwaves through financial markets.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding, JD.com, Pinduoduo, Baidu, Vipshop Holdings, Baozun and IQIYI fell between 2% to 4% in afternoon trading.

China's yuan currency, traded in off shore markets, fell by 0.4% against the dollar after the news to trade near its weakest against the greenback in about three weeks.

Exact mechanisms for how to delist the companies were yet to be worked out and any plan is subject to approval by President Donald Trump, who has given the green light to the discussion, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-27/us-china-trade-war-latest-us-weighs-limits-on-portfolio-inflows, citing a person close to the deliberations.

Trade talks between the United States and China are set to resume on Oct. 10 in Washington, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing three people close to the talks.

The report also rocked New York's broader stock indexes, knocking around half a percent off the value of the S&P 500 in midday trading.

The largest U.S. exchange-traded fund tracking Chinese stocks, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF, slid by more than 1.4% from its level before the report to hit its lowest since early September.

