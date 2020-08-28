Log in
Trump convention speech attracts smaller TV audience than Biden, according to early ratings data

08/28/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Some 21.6 million Americans watched U.S. President Donald Trump's keynote speech on the final night of the Republican National Convention, according to preliminary ratings data on Friday that suggested a lower TV audience for Trump than Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The early Nielsen estimates published by CNN business reporter Brian Stelter, were taken across nine television networks and were expected to rise when Nielsen publishes final data later on Friday. They do not include online viewers.

Former Vice President Biden's nomination acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention last week was watched on television by 24.6 million Americans, according to Nielsen data. Both conventions were held almost virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump accepted his party's nomination in a speech delivered in front of the White House.

Trump's acceptance speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention drew a television audience of 32.2 million, according to Nielsen. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

