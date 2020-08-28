Trump convention speech attracts smaller TV audience than Biden, according to early ratings data

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Some 21.6 million Americans
watched U.S. President Donald Trump's keynote speech on the
final night of the Republican National Convention, according to
preliminary ratings data on Friday that suggested a lower TV
audience for Trump than Democratic rival Joe Biden.
The early Nielsen estimates published by CNN business
reporter Brian Stelter, were taken across nine television
networks and were expected to rise when Nielsen publishes final
data later on Friday. They do not include online viewers.
Former Vice President Biden's nomination acceptance speech
at the Democratic National Convention last week was watched on
television by 24.6 million Americans, according to Nielsen data.
Both conventions were held almost virtually because of the
coronavirus pandemic.
Trump accepted his party's nomination in a speech delivered
in front of the White House.
Trump's acceptance speech at the 2016 Republican National
Convention drew a television audience of 32.2 million, according
to Nielsen.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)