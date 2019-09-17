Log in
Trump does not see oil reserve release after Saudi attacks

09/17/2019 | 02:24pm EDT

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he did not think it would be necessary to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after attacks on Saudi oil facilities, saying oil prices have not spiked very much.

He added he was prepared to release the oil reserves, but told reporters: "I don't think we need it."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.39% 64.46 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI -4.09% 59.37 Delayed Quote.21.48%
