Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump economic adviser says delisting Chinese firms 'not on the table'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 11:33pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser on Monday said the administration had begun studying U.S. investor protections in China, but that delisting Chinese companies traded on U.S. exchanges "is not on the table."

"The delisting is not on the table. I don't know where that came from," Larry Kudlow told reporters.

"What we're looking at, actually, is investor protection, U.S. investor protections ... transparency and compliance with a number of laws," he said, citing complaints from exchanges.

He added that the administration had convened a "study group" to examine those issues, but said it was "very early" in its deliberations.

Kudlow's remarks come days before top U.S. officials will welcome a senior Chinese delegation for another round of trade talks. The White House confirmed on Monday the talks would begin Thursday.

Shares in several U.S.-listed Chinese companies rose following Kudlow's comments, with Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based Alibaba up 1.55% and JD.com and Baidu Inc up 0.41% and 0.63%, respectively.

His remarks came several days after reports the administration was considering delisting Chinese companies. Sources said such a move, ratcheting up trade tensions between the world's two leading economies, would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investment in Chinese firms.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Pete Schroeder; editing by Chris Sanders and Tom Brown)

By Pete Schroeder
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU -2.87% 101.47 Delayed Quote.-36.02%
JD.COM -0.48% 28.85 Delayed Quote.37.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aJapan's August household spending rises for 9th month, but wages fall
RE
12:12aJapan's real wages drop for eighth straight month in August
RE
12:07aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Professional Development Available to OABA Members Through Partnership with OSU Leadership Center
PU
12:02aHong Kong leader says no plan to use emergency powers for other laws
RE
12:02aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Tetsushi Sonobe New Dean of Asian Development Bank Institute
PU
12:02aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Plans $404 Million to Support Tajikistan's Development from 2020–2022
PU
12:01aOil edges higher on supply worries; eyes on trade talks
RE
10/07Hong Kong leader says no plan to use emergency powers for other laws
RE
10/07Hopes for a deal dim as U.S.-China trade talks get underway in tense atmosphere
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hopes for a deal dim as U.S.-China trade talks get underway in tense atmosphere
2FACEBOOK : State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40 - source
3U.S.-JAPAN TRADE DEAL VS. TPP: where it falls short, where it exceeds
4No-deal Brexit likely to push UK budget deficit to 100 billion pounds - IFS
5HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : U.S. Adds Chinese Firms to Blacklist, Citing Repression of Muslim Minor..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group