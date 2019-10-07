Trump economic adviser says delisting Chinese firms 'not on the table'

"The delisting is not on the table. I don't know where that came from," Larry Kudlow told reporters.

"What we're looking at, actually, is investor protection, U.S. investor protections ... transparency and compliance with a number of laws," he said, citing complaints from exchanges.

He added that the administration had convened a "study group" to examine those issues, but said it was "very early" in its deliberations.

Kudlow's remarks come days before top U.S. officials will welcome a senior Chinese delegation for another round of trade talks. The White House confirmed on Monday the talks would begin Thursday.

Shares in several U.S.-listed Chinese companies rose following Kudlow's comments, with Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based Alibaba up 1.55% and JD.com and Baidu Inc up 0.41% and 0.63%, respectively.

His remarks came several days after reports the administration was considering delisting Chinese companies. Sources said such a move, ratcheting up trade tensions between the world's two leading economies, would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investment in Chinese firms.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Pete Schroeder; editing by Chris Sanders and Tom Brown)

By Pete Schroeder