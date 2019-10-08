Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump economic adviser says delisting Chinese firms 'not on the table'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 01:53am EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser on Monday said the administration had begun studying U.S. investor protections in China, but that delisting Chinese companies traded on U.S. exchanges "is not on the table."

"The delisting is not on the table. I don't know where that came from," Larry Kudlow told reporters.

"What we're looking at, actually, is investor protection, U.S. investor protections ... transparency and compliance with a number of laws," he said, citing complaints from exchanges.

He added that the administration had convened a "study group" to examine those issues, but said it was "very early" in its deliberations.

Kudlow's remarks come days before top U.S. officials will welcome a senior Chinese delegation for another round of trade talks. The White House confirmed on Monday the talks would begin Thursday.

Shares in several U.S.-listed Chinese companies rose following Kudlow's comments, with Hangzhou, Zhejiang-based Alibaba up 1.55% and JD.com and Baidu Inc up 0.41% and 0.63%, respectively.

His remarks came several days after reports the administration was considering delisting Chinese companies. Sources said such a move, ratcheting up trade tensions between the world's two leading economies, would be part of a broader effort to limit U.S. investment in Chinese firms.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Pete Schroeder; editing by Chris Sanders and Tom Brown)

By Pete Schroeder

Stocks treated in this article : Baidu, JD.com
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU -2.87% 101.47 Delayed Quote.-36.02%
JD.COM -0.48% 28.85 Delayed Quote.37.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53aU.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
RE
01:53aTrump economic adviser says delisting Chinese firms 'not on the table'
RE
01:48aU.S. widens blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talks
RE
01:48aChina Vice Premier Liu will travel to U.S. for trade talks on October 10-11
RE
01:47aNMMA NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : New Administration Effort Aims to Further Increase Availability of E15
PU
01:37aChina, Hong Kong stocks rise on stimulus hopes; trade talks in focus
RE
01:27aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Accommodation, August 2019
PU
01:22aKERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 mln euro bond
RE
01:20aMost gain as China opens firmer after week-long break
RE
01:17aKERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
2KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
3FACEBOOK : State attorney general group probing Facebook could expand to 40 - source
4U.S.-JAPAN TRADE DEAL VS. TPP: where it falls short, where it exceeds
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group