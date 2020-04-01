Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump expects Saudi-Russia oil deal in coming days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:47pm EDT

"I think that Russia and Saudi Arabia at some point are going to make a deal, in the not-too-distant future, because it's very bad for Russia, it's very bad for Saudi Arabia," Trump said at a White House news conference, adding he had separate "great" conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days.

Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien also said the U.S. "will work with the world's largest oil producers to address volatility in global oil markets."

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34pTrump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites U.S. oil chiefs to White House
RE
10:34pTrump says he expects Saudi-Russia oil production deal in coming days
RE
10:34pU.S. Energy Department urges Saudi, Russia to calm oil markets
RE
10:28pALMOST ALL BETS ARE OFF : casino capitals Macau, Las Vegas slammed by virus
RE
10:01pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Job vacancies down in the year to February (Media Release)
PU
09:55pCorrection to New York Article
DJ
09:53pAsian stocks slip as Trump warns of horrors to come
RE
09:50pSoftBank to abandon $3 billion deal for additional WeWork shares
RE
09:47pTrump expects Saudi-Russia oil deal in coming days
RE
09:46pAsian stocks slip as Trump warns of horrors to come
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit t..
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways could suspend 36,..
4VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : VEOLIA: Press Release in Respect of Regulated Information
5INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. officials agree on new ways to control high tech exports to China - source..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group