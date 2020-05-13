Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump extends U.S. telecom supply chain order aimed at Huawei, ZTE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 10:48pm EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump holds press briefing on the coronavirus response at the White House in Washington

By David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld

President Donald Trump on Wednesday extended for another year an executive order signed in May 2019 declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a national security risk.

The order invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the authority to regulate commerce in response to a national emergency that threatens the United States. U.S. lawmakers said Trump's 2019 order was aimed squarely at Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp.

The U.S. Commerce Department is also expected to extend again a license, set to expire on Friday, allowing U.S. companies to keep doing business with Huawei, a person briefed on the matter said.

The department has issued a series of extensions of the temporary license and previously extended it until April 1. Huawei, the second-largest maker of smartphones, is also a major telecoms equipment company that provides 5G network technology.

In March, the Commerce Department sought public comments on whether it should issue future extensions and asked what was the "impact on your company or organization if the temporary general license is not extended?" The Commerce Department also asked about the costs associated with ending the licenses.

Wireless trade association CTIA urged the department to approve a "long-term" license extension, writing that "now is not the time to hamper global operators' ability to maintain the health of the networks."

The group argues that "ongoing, limited engagement with Huawei to protect the security of equipment and devices in the market benefits American consumers by reducing the risk that they will be subject to device compromise."

It also asked Commerce to "reinstate and modify its prior authorization for standards development work to allow for exchanges with Huawei in furtherance of global telecommunications standards."

The Commerce Department and Huawei declined to comment.

Since adding Huawei to an economic blacklist in May 2019, citing national security concerns, the department has allowed it to purchase some U.S.-made goods in a move aimed at minimizing disruption for its customers, many of which operate wireless networks in rural America.

In November, the Federal Communications Commission designated Huawei and ZTE as national security risks, effectively barring their rural customers in the United States from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment.

Steven Barry, who heads the Competitive Carriers Association, told a congressional hearing in March that rural carriers were "essentially attempting to rebuild the airplane in mid-flight" by having to remove and replace network equipment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Peter Cooney)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/13Eastern states cattle OTH rally
PU
05/13MLA MEAT & LIVESTOCK AUSTRALIA : Growing export prices push the value of Australian red meat exports up 20% in Q1
PU
05/13UK plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports - FT
RE
05/13China likely to speed up buying of U.S. farm goods - COFCO exec
RE
05/13Taiwan central bank says still room for further interest rate cuts
RE
05/13China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
RE
05/13ICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : Stadtwerke München GmbH, RWE Innogy GmbH, and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/1)
PU
05/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/13DAN SULLIVAN : Sullivan on Saudi Arabia's Commitment to Additional Oil Production Cut
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2FINCANTIERI S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri in talks to form warship champion - source
3Asian stocks drop as virus recovery begins to look distant
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Announces Pricing Of $3.32 Billion Senior Secured Note..
5RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : supporting WA jobs as COVID-19 recovery phase ramps up
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group