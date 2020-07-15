Trump has not ruled out sanctions on Chinese officials-official

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
has not ruled out additional sanctions on top Chinese officials
as a result of actions he took on Monday to punish China for its
handling of Hong Kong, a spokesman for the White House National
Security Council said on Tuesday.
Trump signed the Hong Kong Autonomy Act on Monday. It allows
him to impose sanctions and visa restrictions on Chinese
officials and financial institutions involved in the imposition
of China's new national security law in Hong Kong.
Bloomberg News reported that Trump has ruled out additional
sanctions on top Chinese officials for now so as not to further
escalate tensions with Beijing.
National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot noted that
Trump last week issued sanctions against Chinese Communist Party
officials for their treatment of minority Uighur Muslims in
Xinjiang province.
"In no way has he taken anything off the table with respect
to further sanctions of party officials for actions in Hong Kong
or on other issues. Any suggestion otherwise by anonymous
sources is flat out wrong," Ullyot said.
White House discussions are ongoing about potential targets
for U.S. sanctions over Hong Kong and no final decisions have
been made, according to a person familiar with the matter.
U.S. policymakers have assembled a list of officials at
various levels of the Chinese government and Communist Party,
the source said.
Among the names being pushed by some congressional China
hawks is Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who has backed
Beijing’s implementation of a new draconian national security
law in Hong Kong, the source said.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the legislation Trump
signed, plus an executive order ending Hong Kong's special
status under U.S. law, were justified.
"General Secretary Xi Jinping made a choice to violate the
Chinese Communist Party’s promises to Hong Kong that were made
in U.N.-registered treaty. He didn’t have to do that and he made
that choice,” Pompeo told reporters. “We have to deal with China
as it is, not as we wish it to be.“
