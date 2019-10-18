Log in
Trump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November

10/18/2019 | 01:34pm EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said he thinks a trade deal between the United States and China will be signed by the time the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings take place in Chile on Nov. 16 and 17.

"I think it will get signed quite easily, hopefully by the summit in Chile, where President Xi and I will both be," Trump told reporters at the White House, without providing details.

"We're working with China very well," Trump also said. "A lot of good things are happening."

The White House has announced that China agreed to buy up to $50 billion of U.S. farm products annually, as part of the first phase of a trade deal, although China seems slow to follow through.

The so-called phase 1 deal was unveiled at the White House last week during a visit by China's Vice Premier Liu He as part of a bid to end a tit-for-tat trade war between Beijing and Washington that has roiled markets and hammered global growth. U.S. officials said a second phase of negotiations could address thornier issues like forced technology transfer and non-financial services issues.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)

