Trump insists grand jury subpoena for tax records is overbroad

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday
insisted in court papers that a grand jury subpoena for his tax
returns was overbroad and issued in bad faith.
Trump reiterated the argument in his latest court filing
challenging the subpoena for eight years of his personal and
corporate tax records.
The filing in federal court in Manhattan was in response to
a motion by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to dismiss
the new challenge to the subpoena without delay.
The dispute already was subject to a ruling from the U.S.
Supreme Court last month that the president was not immune from
state criminal probes.
Grand jury deliberations are secret, and the public may not
learn what the subpoena uncovers until after the Nov. 3
election.
But on Monday, Trump's lawyers argued the probe is about
hush-money payments made in 2016 by Trump's former lawyer and
fixer Michael Cohen.
"The president plausibly alleges that the grand jury
investigation is about certain payments made in 2016 - not some
murky inquiry into broader financial practices," Trump's lawyers
wrote in opposition to the motion to dismiss.
Vance last week said in his papers that it was a "false
premise" that the investigation was limited to the hush-money
payments.
Rather, Vance hinted, it is part of an investigation of
"possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump
Organization," including alleged insurance and bank fraud.
Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign violations tied to
the payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels and
former model Karen McDougal, who said they had affairs with
Trump, which he denies.
