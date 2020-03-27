Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Trump invoking Defense Production Act to acquire more ventilators

03/27/2020 | 07:08pm EDT

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, saying "negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course."

He said the action "will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives."

GM said in a statement in response to Trump it has been working with ventilator firm Ventec Life Systems and GM suppliers "around the clock for over a week to meet this urgent need" and said its commitment to Ventec's ventilators "has never wavered."

The act grants the president power to expand industrial production of any key materials or products for national security and other reasons. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and other Democrats have urged him to invoke the act, but the president had been reluctant to do so until now.

