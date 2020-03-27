Trump invoking Defense Production Act to acquire more ventilators

He said the action "will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives."

GM said in a statement in response to Trump it has been working with ventilator firm Ventec Life Systems and GM suppliers "around the clock for over a week to meet this urgent need" and said its commitment to Ventec's ventilators "has never wavered."

The act grants the president power to expand industrial production of any key materials or products for national security and other reasons. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and other Democrats have urged him to invoke the act, but the president had been reluctant to do so until now.