Trump lawyers keep up fight against tax records subpoena, plan new legal move

Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday
insisted that a grand jury subpoena for his tax returns was
overly broad and issued in bad faith and that as president he
deserves extra protection from what he called harassment by
Manhattan's district attorney.
In court papers, Trump urged the Manhattan federal court to
reject District Attorney Cyrus Vance's motion to dismiss his
lawsuit challenging the subpoena, which covers eight years of
his personal and corporate tax records.
In a separate motion, Trump's lawyer said the president will
file another motion asking the court to allow him to learn more
about the scope and purpose of Vance's probe.
Trump has fought efforts by lawmakers and prosecutors to
obtain his tax records, which should shed light on his financial
dealings. He also defied decades of precedent as a presidential
candidate by refusing to release tax returns.
Trump's lawyers argue the subpoena is too broad because
Vance's probe concerns hush-money payments made in 2016 by the
president's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, and "not some
murky inquiry into broader financial practices."
Vance's filings have suggested the investigation involved
"possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump
Organization," the president's business, including alleged
insurance and bank fraud.
"The District Attorney naturally wants this case decided in
one fell swoop," Trump's lawyers wrote on Monday, but said the
Supreme Court had cited rules against "fishing expeditions" and
harassment that applied with "special force" to the president.
A spokesman for Vance said the district attorney will
respond in court papers. His reply is due on Friday.
Grand jury deliberations are secret, and the public may not
learn what the subpoena to Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA
uncovers until after the Nov. 3 election.
The New York Times reported last week that Vance also
subpoenaed Trump's longtime lender Deutsche Bank AG
last year, citing four unnamed people.
Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign violations tied to
hush-money payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels
and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said they had
affairs with Trump. Trump has denied it.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; additional reporting by Jonathan
Stempel; editing by Grant McCool and Howard Goller)