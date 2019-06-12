Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Trump leaves China tariff deadline open, calls relationship 'testy'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 05:37pm EDT
Trump speaks at a fundraiser in Iowa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump declined to set a deadline on Wednesday for levying tariffs on another $325 billion (£256 billion) of Chinese goods and called the relationship with Beijing good but "testy" after China walked back commitments for a trade deal.

The president, who said he still plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this month, has repeatedly threatened to escalate an already months-long trade war by putting tariffs on nearly all of the remaining Chinese imports that are not already affected by U.S. levies, which include products such as cell phones, computers and clothing.

Asked if he had a deadline for China to make progress towards a deal before facing the further penalty, Trump said no.

"I have no deadline," he told a news conference, gesturing to his head. "My deadline is what's up here. We'll figure out the deadline. Nobody can quite figure it out."

Trump has said previously that he would decide after the G20 meeting in Japan at the end of June whether to carry out his threat.

Washington has already imposed 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods, ranging from semi-conductors to furniture, that are imported to the United States.

Trump reiterated his belief manufacturers were pulling out of China under pressure from the tariffs that the United States has already imposed, in a boon to U.S. manufacturing.

"I think that we'll end up making a deal with China. We have a very good relationship, although it's a little bit testy right now, as you would expect. I think they really have to make a deal."

Though Trump has said he plans to meet with Xi at the G20 summit in Japan, Beijing has not confirmed any planned talks.

Trade talks between the world's two largest economies fell apart in May. Trump administration officials said China had watered down commitments it made on issues such as stopping intellectual property theft.

"We thought we had a deal, and unfortunately they decided that they were going to change the deal, and they can't do that with me. But something's going to happen and I think it's going to be something very positive," Trump said.

The United States wants China to change its trade practices by not requiring U.S. companies to share their technology in order to do business there, curbing subsidies for Chinese state-owned enterprises and increasing access to Chinese markets.

(Additional reporting by Steve Holland, Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Jeff Mason

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19pHusky to pay $3.8 million fine for 2016 oil spill in Saskatchewan
RE
06:19pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Colombia is willing to participate in CARIFESTA
PU
05:50pTeamSnap and TeamGenius Partner to Deliver Industry Leading Athlete Evaluation Tools
SE
05:49pCanada government rejects effort to ease review of major energy and transport projects
RE
05:49pTrump confident Hong Kong and China will 'work things out' after protests
RE
05:43pUber unveils next-generation Volvo self-driving car
RE
05:39pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 13, 2019
PU
05:37pTrump leaves China tariff deadline open, calls relationship 'testy'
RE
05:29pADVANCED BIOFUELS ASSOCIATION : Biofuels industry stakeholders call on EPA to remove RFS regulatory barriers
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : announces quarterly dividend
2AIRBUS SE : CFM wins blockbuster jet engine order from IndiGo - sources
3Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Indivior PLC – INVVY
4CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : JUN 12, 2019CN donates $150,000 to the Milton ..
5US BANCORP : US BANCORP : Majority looking to invest, but awareness of accessible options lags behind

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About